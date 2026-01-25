Hasina Calls For Govt Overthrow

During her address, Hasina urged Bangladeshis to overthrow the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of being incapable of holding free and fair elections ahead of the February 12 polls. She described Yunus as a “corrupt, power-hungry traitor” and alleged that her ouster was part of a “meticulously engineered conspiracy.” Calling on citizens to unite, Hasina invoked the spirit of the Liberation War and appealed for the restoration of the Constitution.

Alleges Rights Erosion, Seeks UN Probe

She also demanded a “new and truly impartial” United Nations investigation into developments in Bangladesh since August 2024. Hasina further alleged that democracy, human rights, press freedom and law and order had collapsed under the interim administration, claiming minorities and women were facing growing insecurity. Other Awami League leaders, including former ministers Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and AK Abdul Momen, also addressed the gathering, questioning the credibility of the upcoming elections without their party’s participation.