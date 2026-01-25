Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain

‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain

Bangladesh objects to India allowing Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi address, warning of strain on ties. Sheikh Hasina, 78, has been staying in India since August 2024 after a student-led uprising in Bangladesh.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh on Sunday said it was “surprised” and “shocked” over India allowing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deliver a public address from New Delhi, warning that the move could adversely impact bilateral relations. Sheikh Hasina, 78, has been staying in India since August 2024 after a student-led uprising in Bangladesh brought an end to her 15-year rule. On Friday, she made her first public address since leaving office, delivering an audio speech to a packed press club in the Indian capital.

Dhaka Warns Of Diplomatic Fallout

In a strongly worded statement, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said permitting Hasina to speak publicly in New Delhi amounted to a “clear affront” to the people and government of Bangladesh. “Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech sets a dangerous precedent and could seriously impair bilateral relations,” the statement said. Hasina was convicted in absentia by a Dhaka court in November on charges of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities. She was sentenced to death by hanging.

Hasina Calls For Govt Overthrow

During her address, Hasina urged Bangladeshis to overthrow the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of being incapable of holding free and fair elections ahead of the February 12 polls. She described Yunus as a “corrupt, power-hungry traitor” and alleged that her ouster was part of a “meticulously engineered conspiracy.” Calling on citizens to unite, Hasina invoked the spirit of the Liberation War and appealed for the restoration of the Constitution.

Alleges Rights Erosion, Seeks UN Probe

She also demanded a “new and truly impartial” United Nations investigation into developments in Bangladesh since August 2024. Hasina further alleged that democracy, human rights, press freedom and law and order had collapsed under the interim administration, claiming minorities and women were facing growing insecurity. Other Awami League leaders, including former ministers Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and AK Abdul Momen, also addressed the gathering, questioning the credibility of the upcoming elections without their party’s participation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bangladesh upset with India regarding Sheikh Hasina's speech?

Bangladesh expressed surprise and shock, viewing India's permission for Sheikh Hasina to speak publicly as a clear affront to their people and government.

What charges was Sheikh Hasina convicted of in Bangladesh?

Hasina was convicted in absentia for incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities, receiving a death sentence.

What did Sheikh Hasina call for in her address?

She urged Bangladeshis to overthrow the interim government, accused it of corruption, and demanded a UN investigation into recent developments.

What is Sheikh Hasina's current status in India?

She has been residing in India since August 2024, following a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule in Bangladesh.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Awami League DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 131 Honours Approved For Padma Awards-Check Full List
News
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Sir Mark Tully, BBC’s Voice Of South Asia Who Covered Operation Blue Star, Dies At Age 90
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget