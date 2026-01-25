Dhaka Warns Of Diplomatic Fallout
In a strongly worded statement, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said permitting Hasina to speak publicly in New Delhi amounted to a “clear affront” to the people and government of Bangladesh. “Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech sets a dangerous precedent and could seriously impair bilateral relations,” the statement said. Hasina was convicted in absentia by a Dhaka court in November on charges of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities. She was sentenced to death by hanging.
Hasina Calls For Govt Overthrow
During her address, Hasina urged Bangladeshis to overthrow the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of being incapable of holding free and fair elections ahead of the February 12 polls. She described Yunus as a “corrupt, power-hungry traitor” and alleged that her ouster was part of a “meticulously engineered conspiracy.” Calling on citizens to unite, Hasina invoked the spirit of the Liberation War and appealed for the restoration of the Constitution.
Alleges Rights Erosion, Seeks UN Probe
She also demanded a “new and truly impartial” United Nations investigation into developments in Bangladesh since August 2024. Hasina further alleged that democracy, human rights, press freedom and law and order had collapsed under the interim administration, claiming minorities and women were facing growing insecurity. Other Awami League leaders, including former ministers Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and AK Abdul Momen, also addressed the gathering, questioning the credibility of the upcoming elections without their party’s participation.