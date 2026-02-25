Bangladesh’s new govt re-equips president with press wing

Dhaka, Feb 24 (PTI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s new government on Tuesday re-equipped President Mohammad Shahabuddin with a press wing at his office.

The president's press wing was abolished by immediate past regime of Interim chief Muhammad Yunus.

A Public Administration Ministry statement said Mohammad Sarwar Alam was re-appointed as the press secretary at the Bangabhaban presidential palace and he “will serve in the role for a period of one year from the date of his joining.” Alam was serving as the press secretary when the regime change took place in 2024 and Yunus' interim government scrapped his contractual appointment.

The posts of president’s deputy press secretary and assistant press secretary too were withdrawn simultaneously and two photographers, who had served at Bangabhaban for 30 years, were removed as well.

In subsequent months, ceremonial photos requiring the president to pose for photographs when foreign envoys presented their credentials or army, navy and air force chiefs met him were released by respective foreign embassies or the armed forces.

Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd president of parliamentary form of unitary Bangladesh on April 24, 2023 during the Awami League rule.

Earlier on Sunday, Shahabuddin alleged that Yunus attempted to remove him from office several times.

In an interview with leading Bangla newspaper Kalerkantha, the president said during the 18 months of interim government rule, he was “nowhere in discussion but several plots were hatched against me.” PTI AR NPK NPK

