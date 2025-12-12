Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia On Ventilator Support As Health Deteriorates

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia On Ventilator Support As Health Deteriorates

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after developing a severe chest infection, which affected both her heart and lungs. She was then moved to CCU after her health worsened.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 07:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's condition took a sharp downturn on Thursday following which she was placed on ventilator support. Doctors rushed the 80-year-old BNP chairperson onto ventilator support after her breathing grew laboured and oxygen levels plummeted.

"Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose,” according to a statement by the chief of the medical board cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar, reported PTI.

Previously relying on High Flow Nasal Cannula and BiPAP, Zia showed no signs of improvement. The team shifted her to elective ventilation to ease the strain on her lungs and other vital organs. She's been under care at the hospital since November 23, battling a cascade of complications that started with a chest infection hitting her heart and lungs hard.

A dedicated squad of local and foreign specialists now monitors her around the clock. Yet several organs remain under intense pressure and her kidneys have shut down entirely, requiring daily dialysis and frequent blood transfusions.

“Her kidney function has stopped completely, and she is undergoing regular dialysis," the board said, adding she currently needed blood transfusions. The board detected problems in her “aortic valve” as well.

"As her fever persisted and echocardiography showed issues in the aortic valve, a Transoesophageal Echocardiogram (TEE) was performed. It confirmed infective endocarditis, a serious infection of the heart valve. Treatment for this has been started according to international guidelines," the statement read.

Back on November 27, acute pancreatitis emerged while high-grade antibiotics and antifungals fought off severe infections.

This marks the medical board's first detailed update, following briefings from her personal physician and BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain. They urged people to remain calm and not to spread rumors, misinformation. The board also urged to respect her privacy and dignity. "Our medical team is working with the highest level of care, attention and sincerity."

Zia was hospitalised on November 23 following which her woes escalated quickly after hospitalisation. Four days in, she moved to the coronary care unit as issues mounted.

She was to be flown to London last week with the medical board’s consent. However, her scheduled departure was delayed as an air ambulance offered by Qatar could not reach Dhaka. Since then she has been receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital.

Bangladesh Khaleda Zia
