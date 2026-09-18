Bangladesh PM Rahman greets PM Modi on his birthday

Dhaka, Sep 17 (PTI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday extended birthday greetings to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, wishing him good health.

"Warmest birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May your dedicated service to the people of India always be accompanied by good health and high spirit," Rahman said in a post on X.

Modi, who turned 76 on Thursday, thanked Rahman for his wishes.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, for your warm wishes. I deeply appreciate your kind words," Modi said.

The exchange comes as both countries seek to enhance bilateral relations following the establishment of the Rahman-led government in Bangladesh.

On Sunday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Bangladesh wants to "reset" its relationship with India and build a new bilateral engagement based on mutual interests.

India-Bangladesh ties witnessed a downturn during the 18-month tenure of the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus, which assumed charge after a student-led uprising toppled the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.

Hasina fled to India following her ouster, and her continued stay there has remained one of the major irritants in bilateral ties. Dhaka has sought her extradition to face legal proceedings in Bangladesh.

The February 12 general election, which was held without Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League, brought Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party to power.

The Rahman government has continued to seek Hasina's extradition, while the former premier has said she intends to return to Bangladesh to face legal proceedings.

Dhaka has said Rahman's proposed visit to India could take place when the timing is conducive, and the two sides agree on a mutually acceptable schedule, while maintaining that it views efforts to reset the relationship positively. PTI AR SKS ZH SKS SKS SKS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)