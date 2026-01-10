Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Offers Troops For Gaza Stabilisation Force, Holds Talks With US

Bangladesh Offers Troops For Gaza Stabilisation Force, Holds Talks With US

Bangladesh’s interim government has expressed willingness to send troops to a proposed Gaza peace force, following high-level talks with US officials.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh has indicated its readiness to contribute troops to a proposed Gaza Stabilisation Force, following high-level discussions between Bangladeshi and US officials in Washington. The development comes amid broader diplomatic engagement by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met senior officials at the US State Department, where he conveyed Dhaka’s willingness to participate in the peacekeeping mission aimed at restoring stability in the Gaza Strip. Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, was also present during the meetings, according to a media report.

During the discussions, Rahman briefed US officials on domestic and regional developments, Bangladesh’s potential role in Gaza, upcoming elections, bilateral trade ties, the Rohingya refugee crisis, and Dhaka’s evolving regional relationships. Sources indicated that US officials have expressed support for Bangladesh’s participation in the proposed mission.

Political And Strategic Context

Analysts suggest that Bangladesh’s offer is part of a broader diplomatic strategy to strengthen ties with Washington and gain international legitimacy ahead of national elections scheduled for February 12. The move is also seen as an attempt by the interim administration to consolidate domestic support, particularly among groups sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Officials familiar with the matter indicated that Dhaka’s engagement on Gaza may be aimed more at diplomatic positioning than immediate military deployment.

Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

The proposed mission is linked to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which calls for a multinational force comprising Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, to oversee reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza following the conflict. However, several countries remain cautious about participation, citing concerns over disarming Hamas and potential domestic backlash from pro-Palestinian constituencies. The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic consultations over the proposed force and regional security arrangements remain ongoing.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Bangladesh offered to send troops to Gaza?

Yes, Bangladesh has indicated its readiness to contribute troops to a proposed Gaza Stabilization Force. This offer was conveyed during high-level discussions between Bangladeshi and US officials.

Who met with US officials regarding the Gaza mission?

Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met with senior officials at the US State Department. US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy Sergio Gor was also present.

What is the potential strategic reason for Bangladesh's offer?

Analysts suggest it's a diplomatic strategy to strengthen ties with Washington and gain international legitimacy before upcoming elections. It might also be for domestic support.

What is the Gaza peace proposal linked to?

The proposed mission is linked to former US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan. This plan suggests a multinational force from Muslim-majority countries for reconstruction.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh GaZa US Officials Interim Government
Embed widget