Bangladesh Offers Troops For Gaza Stabilisation Force, Holds Talks With US

Bangladesh has indicated its readiness to contribute troops to a proposed Gaza Stabilisation Force, following high-level discussions between Bangladeshi and US officials in Washington. The development comes amid broader diplomatic engagement by the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met senior officials at the US State Department, where he conveyed Dhaka’s willingness to participate in the peacekeeping mission aimed at restoring stability in the Gaza Strip. Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, was also present during the meetings, according to a media report.

During the discussions, Rahman briefed US officials on domestic and regional developments, Bangladesh’s potential role in Gaza, upcoming elections, bilateral trade ties, the Rohingya refugee crisis, and Dhaka’s evolving regional relationships. Sources indicated that US officials have expressed support for Bangladesh’s participation in the proposed mission.

Political And Strategic Context

Analysts suggest that Bangladesh’s offer is part of a broader diplomatic strategy to strengthen ties with Washington and gain international legitimacy ahead of national elections scheduled for February 12. The move is also seen as an attempt by the interim administration to consolidate domestic support, particularly among groups sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. Officials familiar with the matter indicated that Dhaka’s engagement on Gaza may be aimed more at diplomatic positioning than immediate military deployment.

Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

Trump’s Gaza Peace Proposal

The proposed mission is linked to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which calls for a multinational force comprising Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, to oversee reconstruction and economic recovery in Gaza following the conflict. However, several countries remain cautious about participation, citing concerns over disarming Hamas and potential domestic backlash from pro-Palestinian constituencies. The situation continues to evolve as diplomatic consultations over the proposed force and regional security arrangements remain ongoing.