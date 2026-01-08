Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a sharp attack on Bangladesh’s interim government, accusing it of presiding over a surge in violence against minorities ahead of the February 12 general elections. She described the situation as a “barbaric and shameful act” that signals a “dangerous collapse of law, order and moral authority” under the current administration.

In an interview with NDTV, Hasina said violence carried out in the name of religion has no place in Bangladesh, yet such incidents have become alarmingly frequent. She warned that the pattern reflects more than isolated unrest, pointing instead to a broader climate of communal violence being allowed to grow unchecked.

‘State Has Failed Its Basic Duty’

Hasina, who is currently in India, said Bangladesh is becoming “increasingly unsafe for minorities because the state has failed in its most basic duty to protect all citizens equally.” She alleged that perpetrators of religious violence continue to evade prosecution, while victims are denied justice.

“The perpetrators of these horrific acts of religious violence have never been prosecuted,” she said, adding that interim government chief Muhammad Yunus has repeatedly denied what she called the “clearly religious motivations” behind the attacks. This erosion of security, Hasina warned, threatens not only minority communities but also the secular and democratic foundations of the country.

Spike In Attacks On Hindus

Her remarks come amid mounting concern over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, at least 51 incidents of communal violence were recorded in December alone.

These included 10 murders, 23 cases of looting and arson, 10 incidents of robbery and theft, four cases of detention and torture on false blasphemy charges, one attempted rape and three incidents of physical assault. Homes, temples and businesses belonging to minority communities were among the targets, the council said.

The spike in violence has been particularly noticeable since the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on December 12, after which tensions reportedly escalated in several areas.

Warning On Rising Extremism

Hasina also raised concerns about the growing influence of radical Islamic extremism, arguing that it is no longer confined to the fringes of society. “It has been legitimised and emboldened by the interim government’s actions and inaction,” she told NDTV.

Drawing a contrast with her own tenure, Hasina said her government worked to curb domestic terror units and promote peaceful coexistence among religious communities. Under the interim administration, she alleged, convicted terrorists have been released from prison, extremist groups have been brought back into political relevance, and violence against minorities and women has been normalised.

She warned that the long-term consequences could be severe. Radicalisation, she said, would deter investment, reverse years of economic progress and isolate Bangladesh from democratic partners. “History shows that once extremism is entrenched in state structures, it is far harder to reverse than to prevent,” Hasina said, cautioning that the instability could spill beyond Bangladesh’s borders.