Bangladesh Minorities Protest Hindu Man's Arrest, Demand Immediate Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minority communities protested Dhaka arrest of Hindu man Haridas.

Accused of money laundering over proposed Lord Ram statue.

Leaders condemned systemic violence, demanding his immediate release.

India urged Bangladesh to protect its minority communities.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 18 (ANI): Massive protests erupted in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka as minority communities united against the targeted harassment and controversial arrest of a young Hindu man, Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, by the Bangladeshi authorities on trumped-up charges of money laundering.

Organised by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, the demonstration saw top minority leaders condemning the police action, which follows his initiative to construct an 81-foot-high statue of Lord Ram in the Palashbari area of northern Bangladesh's Gaibandha district.

Speaking to ANI, Manindra Kumar Nath, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, strongly condemned the state action against the Hindu man. "Today, Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Krishnalok Tabarishad organised a demonstration against the arrest of Haridas Chandra Tarani Das. Haridas Chandra Tarani Das was arrested by the government some two or three days ago over the claim that he built a Minority leaders in Bangladesh launch massive protests over Hindu youth's arrest on trumped-up charges.

The minority leader further highlighted the systemic nature of the violence and legal targeting directed against non-Muslim communities across the country over the last two years. "You know, from the very beginning of the last two years, different types of arrests and atrocities have happened in Bangladesh. Not only that, you know, 3,000 incidents happened all over Bangladesh in the last year. Out of these, 66 were murdered, and there were so many temples attacked by the fundamentalists. It is undesirable. We cannot accept it," Nath added.

The controversial arrest by law enforcement agencies led to the local court sending the Hindu man to prison, sparking immense outrage among minority groups who view the money laundering charges as a malicious attempt to halt the religious construction. The development follows widespread demonstrations by the Hindu minority last month over the reported desecration of an image of Lord Ram during an Islamist demonstration in the same Gaibandha district.

Subrata Chowdhury, a senior leader of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, issued a stern warning to the transitional administration during the protest march, demanding the exposure of the elements attempting to destabilise religious harmony. "A beautiful environment has been created, an environment of harmony has been established. In such a situation, who are they who have caused this kind of incident to embarrass this government? We want to give an ultimatum to the government to take proper action against this," Chowdhury stated.

The senior leader demanded the immediate intervention of the highest administrative levels to secure the release of the imprisoned Hindu man, warning of nationwide strikes if the state fails to act against those insulting the minority faith. "If you do not take proper legal action immediately against those who have insulted my religion, then we will call for a larger movement in Bangladesh," Chowdhury warned.

Chowdhury further questioned the political and administrative motives behind the sudden police action against the local Hindu worker. "On the other hand, under whose direction, whose instructions, and whose intervention was such a devotee arrested? We want the government to expose them. I hope you will take proper action against them, no matter how big an administrative officer they may be," he stated.

The Unity Council leaders made it clear that the minority communities would no longer tolerate the targeted use of state machinery to suppress their religious rights. "The person who has been imprisoned must be released immediately. If he is not released, the Sanatan (Hindu) community, the Buddhist community, and the Christian community of Bangladesh will build a united movement on the streets in the coming days," Chowdhury said.

The escalating atrocities have triggered significant diplomatic ripples, with India strongly urging Bangladesh on June 23 to initiate decisive action against radical Islamist outfits and guarantee the absolute protection of minority communities. Addressing the sensitive geopolitical developments during a media briefing in New Delhi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had expressed New Delhi's deep concern over the escalating targeting of religious institutions and symbols.

"We have seen reports from Bangladesh regarding acts of desecration involving Hindu deities and their images, which have sparked protests. We expect the Bangladeshi government to curb the extremists there and guarantee the safety of the minority community," Jaiswal had stated. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)