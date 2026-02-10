Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 62-year-old Hindu businessman was brutally killed inside his shop in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district late Monday night, triggering fear and anger in the local community just days before the country heads to the polls. Police have confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to identify those behind the attack.

The victim, Sushen Chandra Sarkar, was a well-known rice trader and the owner of Messrs Bhai Bhai Enterprise, located at the busy Bogar Bazar intersection in Trishal upazila. He resided in nearby Southkanda village and had been engaged in the rice trade for several decades.

Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Days Before Polls

According to police officials, the attack took place at around 11:00 pm when Sarkar was alone inside his shop. Unidentified assailants allegedly entered the premises and attacked him with sharp weapons. After fatally stabbing him, the attackers reportedly pulled down the shop shutter, leaving his body inside before fleeing the scene, as per a report on India Today.

The murder came to light later when locals noticed the shop remaining closed unusually late and alerted authorities. Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Firoz Hossain confirmed the killing and said police teams had begun collecting evidence from the spot.

Investigation Underway, Motive Unclear

Police have said the motive behind the murder is not yet known. Investigators are exploring multiple angles, including robbery, personal enmity, and the possibility of communal violence. Forensic teams have examined the crime scene, while efforts are on to trace the suspects using local intelligence and CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Officials have not ruled out any hypothesis, especially given the tense atmosphere in parts of the country ahead of the national elections. Sarkar’s family members have demanded swift arrests and strict punishment for those responsible.

A Respected Figure In Local Community

Sushen Chandra Sarkar was widely known in Trishal as a dependable supplier of rice and essential commodities. Fellow traders and neighbours described him as soft-spoken and hardworking, with no known history of disputes. His killing has sent shockwaves through the local business community, many of whom shut their shops temporarily in protest and mourning, reported Sunday Guardian Live.

Residents said the attack has heightened anxiety among minority families in the area, who fear further violence in the coming days.

Growing Concern Over Attacks On Minorities

The killing adds to a string of violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh in recent months. Human rights organisations have flagged a rise in attacks on Hindu individuals and establishments, particularly after the death of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which was followed by mob violence in several areas.

On December 18, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and set on fire after being accused of blasphemy, an incident that drew international condemnation. Rights groups warn that such attacks have created a climate of fear and insecurity among minority communities, urging authorities to ensure protection and accountability.

