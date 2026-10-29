Bangladesh Ex-Air Force Officer Linked To Sheikh Hasina Exit Video Found Dead In River

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Body of former officer KM Tahsif Souri found, identified.

He was missing two days; death cause undetermined.

Tahsif linked to Sheikh Hasina's August 2024 departure video.

He reportedly recorded footage now on social media.

The body of former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, who was reportedly linked to a video showing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country in August 2024, was recovered from a river in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Tahsif had reportedly been missing for the past two days. His body was found in the Tongi Bandar Ghat area and later taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy.

Constable Md Rakib, who was on duty at the river police control room, confirmed the recovery to The Daily Star. He said a river police team retrieved the body after receiving information through the national emergency helpline 999.

Officer’s Identity Confirmed

According to Rakib, the officer’s identity was established after his mobile phone and wristwatch were found with the body.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Rakib said the exact cause would be known after the autopsy report.

Link To Sheikh Hasina’s Departure Video

Tahsif had come to attention over a video purportedly showing Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh by aircraft on August 5, 2024, the day she left the country amid widespread protests.

He was reportedly the person who recorded the footage, which later surfaced on social media. However, the circumstances surrounding the recording and its release have not been independently established in the information available.