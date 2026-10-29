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English NewsNewsWorldBangladesh Ex-Air Force Officer Linked To Sheikh Hasina Exit Video Found Dead In River

Bangladesh Ex-Air Force Officer Linked To Sheikh Hasina Exit Video Found Dead In River

Tahsif Souri’s body was recovered from the Tongi Bandar Ghat area after he was reported missing for two days. The cause of death is yet to be established.

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Body of former officer KM Tahsif Souri found, identified.
  • He was missing two days; death cause undetermined.
  • Tahsif linked to Sheikh Hasina's August 2024 departure video.
  • He reportedly recorded footage now on social media.

The body of former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri, who was reportedly linked to a video showing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving the country in August 2024, was recovered from a river in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Tahsif had reportedly been missing for the past two days. His body was found in the Tongi Bandar Ghat area and later taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy.

Constable Md Rakib, who was on duty at the river police control room, confirmed the recovery to The Daily Star. He said a river police team retrieved the body after receiving information through the national emergency helpline 999.

Officer’s Identity Confirmed

According to Rakib, the officer’s identity was established after his mobile phone and wristwatch were found with the body.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Rakib said the exact cause would be known after the autopsy report.

Link To Sheikh Hasina’s Departure Video

Tahsif had come to attention over a video purportedly showing Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh by aircraft on August 5, 2024, the day she left the country amid widespread protests.

He was reportedly the person who recorded the footage, which later surfaced on social media. However, the circumstances surrounding the recording and its release have not been independently established in the information available. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was KM Tahsif Souri?

KM Tahsif Souri was a former Bangladesh Air Force officer. His body was recovered from a river in Bangladesh after he had been missing for two days.

What was Tahsif Souri reportedly linked to?

He was reportedly linked to a video showing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh on August 5, 2024. He was believed to be the person who recorded the footage.

Has the cause of KM Tahsif Souri's death been determined?

No, the cause of death has not yet been determined. It will be known after the autopsy report is completed.

How was KM Tahsif Souri's identity confirmed?

His identity was established after his mobile phone and wristwatch were found with the body. Police confirmed the recovery of the body.

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina
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