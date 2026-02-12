Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points

Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points

Bangladesh elections: The Awami League is absent, leaving the BNP as a frontrunner. The UN urges peaceful elections, while leaders emphasise democratic norms and regional diplomacy.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh heads to the polls on Thursday in a watershed parliamentary election, 18 months after a wave of nationwide protests toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule and ushered in an interim administration.

The vote, the country’s 13th parliamentary election, unfolds under unprecedented security, with nearly one million personnel deployed across the nation, marking the largest such operation in Bangladesh’s electoral history. Alongside the general election, voters will also decide on an extensive 84-point reform package through a simultaneous referendum.

Security Blanket Across 299 Constituencies

Polling will begin at 7:30 a.m. local time in 299 constituencies and continue until 4:30 p.m. Voting in one seat has been cancelled following the death of a candidate.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties, along with 273 independents, are contesting the election. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded 291 candidates, the highest among all parties. Women account for 83 candidates in the race.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since last year. The Awami League, once the dominant force under Hasina, is absent from the ballot after being disbanded by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ interim government and barred from contesting.

In its absence, the contest has narrowed primarily to the BNP and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.

Yunus Urges Restraint

Chief Adviser Yunus, who has pledged to hand over power swiftly to an elected government, appealed to voters and political actors alike to uphold democratic norms.

“All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously,” Yunus said in a message issued on Wednesday. He called on parties, candidates and supporters to demonstrate restraint, tolerance and democratic conduct throughout polling day.

“The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people’s representatives who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people’s aspirations,” he added.

The United Nations has also weighed in, urging all stakeholders to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to intimidation, harassment and any form of violence against women during the electoral process.

BNP Emerges As Frontrunner

Opinion surveys suggest the BNP holds an edge heading into polling day. Its leader, Tarique Rahman, who recently returned after 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, has taken centre stage in the campaign and is widely seen as positioning himself to lead the next government.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman signalled a focus on regional diplomacy if his party’s 11-party alliance comes to power.

“We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries and with friends around the world,” Rahman said on Wednesday. “India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace. Mutual respect and trust are essential.”

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the parliamentary election in Bangladesh?

The parliamentary election in Bangladesh is being held on Thursday. This vote marks the country's 13th parliamentary election.

What is the security situation for the election?

Security is unprecedented for this election, with nearly one million personnel deployed nationwide. This is the largest security operation in Bangladesh's electoral history.

Who are the main contenders in the election?

The contest has narrowed primarily to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, as the Awami League is absent from the ballot.

What is the role of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus?

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has pledged to hand over power swiftly to an elected government and urged voters and parties to uphold democratic norms and exercise restraint.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sheikh Hasina BNP Jamaat E Islami Bangladesh Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster Amid Tight Security: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster Amid Tight Security
India
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
News
Only Trump Claimed India Would Stop Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Only Trump Claimed India Would Stop Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget