Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh heads to the polls on Thursday in a watershed parliamentary election, 18 months after a wave of nationwide protests toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule and ushered in an interim administration.

The vote, the country’s 13th parliamentary election, unfolds under unprecedented security, with nearly one million personnel deployed across the nation, marking the largest such operation in Bangladesh’s electoral history. Alongside the general election, voters will also decide on an extensive 84-point reform package through a simultaneous referendum.

Security Blanket Across 299 Constituencies

Polling will begin at 7:30 a.m. local time in 299 constituencies and continue until 4:30 p.m. Voting in one seat has been cancelled following the death of a candidate.

A total of 1,755 candidates from 50 political parties, along with 273 independents, are contesting the election. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has fielded 291 candidates, the highest among all parties. Women account for 83 candidates in the race.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since last year. The Awami League, once the dominant force under Hasina, is absent from the ballot after being disbanded by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ interim government and barred from contesting.

In its absence, the contest has narrowed primarily to the BNP and its former ally, Jamaat-e-Islami.

Yunus Urges Restraint

Chief Adviser Yunus, who has pledged to hand over power swiftly to an elected government, appealed to voters and political actors alike to uphold democratic norms.

“All of you should exercise your respective voting rights consciously,” Yunus said in a message issued on Wednesday. He called on parties, candidates and supporters to demonstrate restraint, tolerance and democratic conduct throughout polling day.

“The countrymen, through this national election, will elect people’s representatives who are competent, responsible and respectful of the people’s aspirations,” he added.

The United Nations has also weighed in, urging all stakeholders to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to intimidation, harassment and any form of violence against women during the electoral process.

BNP Emerges As Frontrunner

Opinion surveys suggest the BNP holds an edge heading into polling day. Its leader, Tarique Rahman, who recently returned after 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom, has taken centre stage in the campaign and is widely seen as positioning himself to lead the next government.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman signalled a focus on regional diplomacy if his party’s 11-party alliance comes to power.

“We seek positive relationships with our neighbouring countries and with friends around the world,” Rahman said on Wednesday. “India is our nearest neighbour, and it will remain a priority. Our goal is not to create conflict but to build partnerships for development and peace. Mutual respect and trust are essential.”