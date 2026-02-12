Bangladesh Poll Violence: 3 Injured, 1 BNP Leader Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh violence marred polling in parts of Bangladesh on Thursday, with a BNP candidate killed in Khulna and a crude bomb blast injuring three people at a polling centre in Gopalganj.

BNP Candidate Dies After Khulna Clash

In Khulna, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate, Mohibuzzaman Kochi, died following clashes near the Alia Madrasa polling centre.

According to witnesses, tensions between supporters of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami flared early in the morning. The situation escalated into a confrontation outside the polling booth, during which Kochi was critically injured. He was later declared dead upon arrival at Khulna City Medical College Hospital, as per a report on IANS.

Police confirmed they intervened at the scene to disperse rival groups, but the unrest ultimately proved fatal for the BNP leader.

Blasts Disrupt Voting In Gopalganj

In Gopalganj, a crude hand bomb exploded at Reshma International School, which was serving as a polling centre. Three individuals — a teenage girl and two members of the Ansar security force — sustained injuries. Officials described the wounds as minor, and polling resumed shortly afterward.

A separate blast at another voting station in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila left three more people injured. Law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into both explosions while maintaining security presence in the area to prevent additional disturbances.

Despite the disruptions, election officials stated that voting continued once the immediate situation was brought under control.

Fragile Security Environment

Local media reported disturbances at multiple polling booths shortly after voting commenced, highlighting the tense atmosphere surrounding the elections. The incidents underscored the challenges faced by authorities in ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls.

Security forces remained on high alert throughout the day, with additional deployments in sensitive areas. The Election Commission has yet to release a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the violence on voter turnout.