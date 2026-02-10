Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections

US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections

The agreement, signed after nine months of talks, includes zero-duty access for select garments and commitments to import US goods, comply with US intellectual property standards, and support WTO reforms.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has reduced the countervailing duty on Bangladeshi products from 20 per cent to 19 per cent, while deciding not to extend reciprocal tariff benefits on certain apparel exports made using cotton and synthetic fibres imported from the US.

The development comes as Bangladesh prepares for its February 12 general election, aimed at selecting new leadership and ending the 18-month Yunus-led interim regime that took charge after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government following a violent, student-led street movement known as the July Uprising.

Deal Signed in Washington After Months of Talks

According to Dhaka Tribune, a bilateral agreement formalising the move was signed late Monday night (February 9, Bangladesh time) in Washington DC. The deal was signed on behalf of Bangladesh by Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, while US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer represented the United States.

The agreement was finalised after nearly nine months of negotiations that began in April last year.

Tariff Relief, Zero Duty for Select Garment Exports

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, who led Bangladesh’s negotiating team, said the reduction in reciprocal tariffs from 20 per cent to 19 per cent would provide additional benefits to exporters. He added that zero-duty access for certain textile and ready-made garment products would give fresh momentum to Bangladesh’s RMG sector.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman said Bangladesh’s key export-earning ready-made garments made from cotton and synthetic fibres imported from the US would enjoy zero reciprocal duty under the agreement, PTI reported.

Wider Trade Commitments, Boeing Deal Included

Commerce ministry officials said the agreement also includes provisions for importing US wheat, soybean and liquefied natural gas (LNG), refraining from imposing tariffs on e-commerce, complying with US-mandated intellectual property rights standards, and supporting US proposals for reforming the World Trade Organisation.

Bangladesh has also recently agreed to purchase 25 aircraft from US aerospace major Boeing, estimated to cost between Tk 30,000 crore and Tk 35,000 crore, as part of broader efforts to ease US trade tariffs. According to Bangladesh’s Export Promotion Bureau, the United States remains the country’s largest export market.

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have been made to the countervailing duty on Bangladeshi products?

The United States has reduced the countervailing duty on Bangladeshi products from 20 percent to 19 percent.

Will Bangladesh continue to receive reciprocal tariff benefits on certain apparel exports?

No, the United States has decided not to extend reciprocal tariff benefits on certain apparel exports made using cotton and synthetic fibres imported from the US.

When and where was the bilateral agreement signed?

The bilateral agreement was signed late Monday night (February 9, Bangladesh time) in Washington DC.

What are some of the other trade commitments included in the agreement?

The agreement includes provisions for importing US wheat, soybean, and LNG, refraining from e-commerce tariffs, complying with US intellectual property rights standards, and supporting WTO reforms.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs Bangladesh Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
World
'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports
'National Interest Drives Our Decision': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri On Russian Oil Imports
News
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget