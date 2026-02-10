Bangladesh Heads To Elections On Feb 12: Campaign Ends Today, Key Dates & Players To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh has entered the final stretch before a crucial parliamentary election, with high-decibel campaigning set to end later today as mandated by election law. With polling scheduled for February 12, political parties and candidates are making last-ditch efforts to reach voters through rallies, door-to-door outreach, public meetings, and media messaging. As per regulations, all electioneering must stop 48 hours before voting, putting the deadline at 7:30 PM on February 10.

The vote comes at a sensitive moment for the country, which is still grappling with political instability, social unrest, and strained regional ties following a dramatic change in leadership last year.

Bangladesh Elections 2026: A Nation In Flux After Hasina’s Removal

Bangladesh’s political landscape has been unsettled since August 2024, when mass student-led protests forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of office. The unrest marked the end of her long tenure and plunged the country into a prolonged period of uncertainty. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been heading a caretaker government since then, tasked with steering the country toward elections.

Despite this interim arrangement, Bangladesh has continued to witness protests, sporadic violence, and damage to public and private property. Analysts view the February 12 election as a decisive test for restoring political stability and public confidence in democratic institutions.

Election Timeline & Voting Rules Explained

The Election Commission has laid out a tight schedule for the polls. Campaigning officially began on January 22, 2026, and will conclude this evening. Voting is scheduled for February 12, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with vote counting set to begin at 4 PM the same day. Results are expected to be announced on February 13, once counting across constituencies is completed.

An estimated 127 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election. Voting rights are restricted to Bangladeshi nationals aged 18 and above whose names appear on the final voter list prepared by the Election Commission.

Bangladesh Parties In The Contest

This election features 59 registered political parties, though only 51 are contesting seats. A total of 1,981 candidates are in the fray, including 249 independents. The Awami League, once the country’s dominant force, is absent after losing its registration following Hasina’s ouster.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, is widely seen as a frontrunner.



Jamaat-e-Islami, under Shafiqur Rahman, is contesting as part of a broader alliance that includes the National Citizen Party, a new outfit formed by leaders of the 2024 student movement.



Other players include two factions of the Jatiya Party, a Left Democratic Alliance of communist and socialist groups, and the Amar Bangladesh Party, which is positioning itself as a centrist alternative for disillusioned voters.