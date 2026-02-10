Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Heads To Elections On Feb 12: Campaign Ends Today, Key Dates & Players To Watch

Bangladesh Heads To Elections On Feb 12: Campaign Ends Today, Key Dates & Players To Watch

Bangladesh’s election campaign ends today ahead of Feb 12 polling, as the country votes amid unrest, new alliances, and strained regional ties.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh has entered the final stretch before a crucial parliamentary election, with high-decibel campaigning set to end later today as mandated by election law. With polling scheduled for February 12, political parties and candidates are making last-ditch efforts to reach voters through rallies, door-to-door outreach, public meetings, and media messaging. As per regulations, all electioneering must stop 48 hours before voting, putting the deadline at 7:30 PM on February 10.

The vote comes at a sensitive moment for the country, which is still grappling with political instability, social unrest, and strained regional ties following a dramatic change in leadership last year.

Bangladesh Elections 2026: A Nation In Flux After Hasina’s Removal

Bangladesh’s political landscape has been unsettled since August 2024, when mass student-led protests forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina out of office. The unrest marked the end of her long tenure and plunged the country into a prolonged period of uncertainty. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been heading a caretaker government since then, tasked with steering the country toward elections.

Despite this interim arrangement, Bangladesh has continued to witness protests, sporadic violence, and damage to public and private property. Analysts view the February 12 election as a decisive test for restoring political stability and public confidence in democratic institutions.

Election Timeline & Voting Rules Explained

The Election Commission has laid out a tight schedule for the polls. Campaigning officially began on January 22, 2026, and will conclude this evening. Voting is scheduled for February 12, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with vote counting set to begin at 4 PM the same day. Results are expected to be announced on February 13, once counting across constituencies is completed.

An estimated 127 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election. Voting rights are restricted to Bangladeshi nationals aged 18 and above whose names appear on the final voter list prepared by the Election Commission.

Bangladesh Parties In The Contest 

This election features 59 registered political parties, though only 51 are contesting seats. A total of 1,981 candidates are in the fray, including 249 independents. The Awami League, once the country’s dominant force, is absent after losing its registration following Hasina’s ouster.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, is widely seen as a frontrunner.

Jamaat-e-Islami, under Shafiqur Rahman, is contesting as part of a broader alliance that includes the National Citizen Party, a new outfit formed by leaders of the 2024 student movement.

Other players include two factions of the Jatiya Party, a Left Democratic Alliance of communist and socialist groups, and the Amar Bangladesh Party, which is positioning itself as a centrist alternative for disillusioned voters.

Related Video

Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock

Frequently Asked Questions

Which major party is absent from this election?

The Awami League is absent from this election. The party lost its registration following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Business
India-US Trade Pact Under Scanner: $500 Billion Pledge, Russian Oil, Farmers' Fears Explained
ABP Live Deep Dive | Farmers, Oil And Tariffs: The Real Stakes Behind The India-US Trade Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Political Flash: TMC Refuses to Sign No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Breaking News: Naravane Book Leak Case Deepens Political Clash
Political Alert: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Defence Book Leak Claims
Politics: Opposition To Move No-Confidence Notice Against Speaker Om Birla Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget