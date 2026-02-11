Power, Uncertainty & Youth Voice: Bangladesh Braces For Defining Election Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Bangladesh heads into its first general election since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the political atmosphere in Dhaka is charged with uncertainty and anticipation. The Awami League headquarters in the capital remains locked, and the party has been barred from contesting the polls. With one of the country’s dominant forces out of the race, questions over voter turnout, youth sentiment and the rise of Jamaat-e-Islami are shaping what many describe as a defining moment for Bangladesh’s democracy.

Awami League Out, Voter Mood Uncertain

The absence of the Awami League has left a significant political vacuum. Observers say its supporters could influence the outcome, either by abstaining or by backing alternative parties. However, many believe traditional Awami voters are unlikely to shift towards Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Dhaka University, conversations with students reflect a generation seeking stability. Members of Gen Z speak of peace, democratic continuity and improved ties with India. Yet many remain undecided between the BNP alliance and Jamaat-backed formations. Some say their answer will come directly through the ballot.

Concerns are also visible among minorities. A Hindu student, Deepti, expressed anxiety about post-election conditions, particularly if Jamaat were to come to power, citing fears over religious freedom and women’s autonomy.

Rise Of ‘Two Rahmans’

Bangladesh’s political narrative has shifted from the era of “two Begums” to what some now call the contest of “two Rahmans”, Shafiqur Rahman of Jamaat-e-Islami and Tarique Rahman of the BNP.

Jamaat-e-Islami, once banned and long marginalised for opposing Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, is contesting 224 seats, with its allies fielding candidates elsewhere. The party has formed a broad alliance, including the student-led NCP, though the partnership has sparked internal dissent.

Critics describe Jamaat’s ideology as conservative, particularly on women’s rights; notably, it has fielded no female candidates. Nevertheless, its manifesto promises improved relations with neighbouring countries, including India.

Across Dhaka, black-and-white campaign posters blanket the streets, a traditional feature of Bangladeshi politics. Local journalist Zahid Rahman describes the contest as “neck and neck” between Jamaat and BNP, with citizens celebrating the election atmosphere almost like Eid.

Amid the rivalry, one message echoes from tea stalls to campuses: many Bangladeshis want stable governance and stronger ties with India, viewing the relationship as vital for the country’s future.