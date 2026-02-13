Explorer
Bangladesh Elections: Swearing-In Tomorrow As Tarique Rahman Set To Become PM
The elevation of Tarique Rahman as Bangladesh’s next Prime Minister appears almost certain following a sweeping victory by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the parliamentary elections.
Rahman’s adviser, Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, said the BNP has secured a full majority in the polls. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami has also won a significant number of seats.
According to party sources, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on February 14, marking a new political chapter in Bangladesh.
