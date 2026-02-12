Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A wave of violence, intimidation and alleged electoral malpractice has cast a shadow over Bangladesh’s high-stakes parliamentary polls, underscoring the fraught political climate in the run-up to voting.

More than 400 incidents linked to election-related unrest have been reported nationwide between December and February, according to media reports. Several fresh cases surfaced in the final 24 hours before the February 12 vote, amplifying concerns over voter safety and the integrity of the process.

In Barisal’s Babuganj upazila, army personnel detained two men identified as activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during a routine patrol. The suspects, Humayun Gazi and Enayet Kazi, were allegedly carrying 102,000 taka in cash along with election slips. The army said it was operating in a “professional and neutral” manner to preserve peace and stability during the election period.

Stabbing, Cash Seizures and Arrests Across Districts

Elsewhere, violence erupted in Bogura, where Milon Mia, president of the Dhunat Government Degree College unit of the BNP’s student wing, was stabbed near a polling centre. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

In the Khulna-5 constituency, allegations of voter intimidation surfaced after local Jamaat leader Dr Nitya Ranjan Roy was accused of threatening Hindu voters and warning them against backing rival parties.

Authorities have also moved against alleged vote-buying. In Old Dhaka, Jamaat leader Md Habib was arrested for reportedly distributing cash among voters. A mobile court sentenced him to two days in jail.

In Lakshmipur, law enforcement seized 1.5 million taka from a vehicle linked to a Krishak Dal leader. Meanwhile, in Thakurgaon-3, two leaders of the Jatiya Party were fined 15,000 taka for allegedly handing out money in support of their party symbol.

In Shariatpur’s Naria upazila, joint forces detained a local Jamaat leader after recovering 750,000 taka and a laptop, reports said.

Adding to the tension, two crude bombs exploded near polling centres in Gopalganj, raising fresh alarm about voter security.

Taken together, the incidents paint a troubling picture, a patchwork of alleged cash-for-votes schemes, threats to minority communities and episodes of outright violence across multiple districts. While police and the army continue raids, arrests and fines in an effort to contain malpractice, the scattered nature of the unrest highlights the scale of the challenge in delivering a free, fair and peaceful election across Bangladesh.