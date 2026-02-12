Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBNP Leader Stabbed, Hindu Voters Threatened: Bangladesh Elections Marred By Violence, Cash Seizures

BNP Leader Stabbed, Hindu Voters Threatened: Bangladesh Elections Marred By Violence, Cash Seizures

Bangladesh elections: Accusations of voter intimidation, vote-buying, and bomb explosions raised concerns about voter safety and election integrity, highlighting the challenge of ensuring a free and fair process.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A wave of violence, intimidation and alleged electoral malpractice has cast a shadow over Bangladesh’s high-stakes parliamentary polls, underscoring the fraught political climate in the run-up to voting.

More than 400 incidents linked to election-related unrest have been reported nationwide between December and February, according to media reports. Several fresh cases surfaced in the final 24 hours before the February 12 vote, amplifying concerns over voter safety and the integrity of the process.

In Barisal’s Babuganj upazila, army personnel detained two men identified as activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during a routine patrol. The suspects, Humayun Gazi and Enayet Kazi, were allegedly carrying 102,000 taka in cash along with election slips. The army said it was operating in a “professional and neutral” manner to preserve peace and stability during the election period.

Stabbing, Cash Seizures and Arrests Across Districts

Elsewhere, violence erupted in Bogura, where Milon Mia, president of the Dhunat Government Degree College unit of the BNP’s student wing, was stabbed near a polling centre. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

In the Khulna-5 constituency, allegations of voter intimidation surfaced after local Jamaat leader Dr Nitya Ranjan Roy was accused of threatening Hindu voters and warning them against backing rival parties.

Authorities have also moved against alleged vote-buying. In Old Dhaka, Jamaat leader Md Habib was arrested for reportedly distributing cash among voters. A mobile court sentenced him to two days in jail.

In Lakshmipur, law enforcement seized 1.5 million taka from a vehicle linked to a Krishak Dal leader. Meanwhile, in Thakurgaon-3, two leaders of the Jatiya Party were fined 15,000 taka for allegedly handing out money in support of their party symbol.

In Shariatpur’s Naria upazila, joint forces detained a local Jamaat leader after recovering 750,000 taka and a laptop, reports said.

Adding to the tension, two crude bombs exploded near polling centres in Gopalganj, raising fresh alarm about voter security.

Taken together, the incidents paint a troubling picture, a patchwork of alleged cash-for-votes schemes, threats to minority communities and episodes of outright violence across multiple districts. While police and the army continue raids, arrests and fines in an effort to contain malpractice, the scattered nature of the unrest highlights the scale of the challenge in delivering a free, fair and peaceful election across Bangladesh.

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of incidents have been reported in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls?

Incidents include violence, intimidation, alleged electoral malpractice, cash seizures, arrests, and bomb explosions near polling centers.

How many incidents of election-related unrest have been reported?

More than 400 incidents linked to election-related unrest have been reported nationwide between December and February.

What actions are authorities taking to address the unrest?

Authorities are conducting raids, making arrests, and imposing fines to contain malpractice and preserve peace.

Were there any allegations of voter intimidation?

Yes, in the Khulna-5 constituency, a local Jamaat leader was accused of threatening Hindu voters against supporting rival parties.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Elections Bangladesh News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
World
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget