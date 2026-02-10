Bangladesh Polls: Krishna Nandi, Gobinda Pramanik Prominent Hindus Among 80 Minority Candidates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh Elections: A total of 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting Bangladesh’s national parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, according to data from the Election Commission. Of these, 12 candidates are running as independents, while 10 are women.

As many as 22 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, have nominated 68 minority candidates. The Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) has fielded the highest number, with 17 candidates from minority communities, The Times of India reported.

Awami League Barred, BNP and Jamaat Field Minority Candidates

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections, with its registration suspended and party activities banned. The BNP has nominated six candidates from minority communities for this election.

Historic Jamaat Nomination, Independent Hindu Leader in Race

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has, for the first time, nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi, a Hindu and a seasoned businessman, is contesting from the Khulna-1 constituency. Nandi has been associated with Jamaat-e-Islami since 2003.

Another prominent minority candidate is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot. He is contesting as an independent from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, which includes Kotalipara and Tungipara. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated after an appeal to the Election Commission.

At present, 60 political parties are registered with the Election Commission, even as the Awami League remains suspended from the electoral process.