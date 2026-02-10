Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Polls: Krishna Nandi, Gobinda Pramanik Prominent Hindus Among 80 Minority Candidates

Bangladesh Polls: Krishna Nandi, Gobinda Pramanik Prominent Hindus Among 80 Minority Candidates

Bangladesh Elections: Bangladesh's upcoming elections feature 80 minority candidates, 10 of whom are women, with 12 running independently.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 08:23 AM (IST)



Bangladesh Elections: A total of 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting Bangladesh’s national parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, according to data from the Election Commission. Of these, 12 candidates are running as independents, while 10 are women.

As many as 22 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, have nominated 68 minority candidates. The Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) has fielded the highest number, with 17 candidates from minority communities, The Times of India reported.

Awami League Barred, BNP and Jamaat Field Minority Candidates

Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections, with its registration suspended and party activities banned. The BNP has nominated six candidates from minority communities for this election.

Historic Jamaat Nomination, Independent Hindu Leader in Race

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has, for the first time, nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi, a Hindu and a seasoned businessman, is contesting from the Khulna-1 constituency. Nandi has been associated with Jamaat-e-Islami since 2003.

Another prominent minority candidate is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot. He is contesting as an independent from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, which includes Kotalipara and Tungipara. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated after an appeal to the Election Commission.

At present, 60 political parties are registered with the Election Commission, even as the Awami League remains suspended from the electoral process.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many minority candidates are running in Bangladesh's national parliamentary elections?

A total of 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting the elections. This includes 12 independents and 10 women.

Which political parties have nominated minority candidates?

As many as 22 political parties have nominated 68 minority candidates. The Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) has fielded the highest number with 17 candidates.

Is the Awami League participating in the elections?

No, the Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections. Its registration is suspended and party activities are banned.

What is significant about Jamaat-e-Islami's nomination this year?

For the first time, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi, a Hindu businessman, is contesting from Khulna-1.

Who is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik and why is his nomination noteworthy?

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, is running as an independent. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
