A total of 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting the elections. This includes 12 independents and 10 women.
Bangladesh Polls: Krishna Nandi, Gobinda Pramanik Prominent Hindus Among 80 Minority Candidates
Bangladesh Elections: Bangladesh's upcoming elections feature 80 minority candidates, 10 of whom are women, with 12 running independently.
Bangladesh Elections: A total of 80 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities are contesting Bangladesh’s national parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, according to data from the Election Commission. Of these, 12 candidates are running as independents, while 10 are women.
As many as 22 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, have nominated 68 minority candidates. The Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) has fielded the highest number, with 17 candidates from minority communities, The Times of India reported.
Awami League Barred, BNP and Jamaat Field Minority Candidates
Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections, with its registration suspended and party activities banned. The BNP has nominated six candidates from minority communities for this election.
Historic Jamaat Nomination, Independent Hindu Leader in Race
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has, for the first time, nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi, a Hindu and a seasoned businessman, is contesting from the Khulna-1 constituency. Nandi has been associated with Jamaat-e-Islami since 2003.
Another prominent minority candidate is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot. He is contesting as an independent from the Gopalganj-3 constituency, which includes Kotalipara and Tungipara. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated after an appeal to the Election Commission.
At present, 60 political parties are registered with the Election Commission, even as the Awami League remains suspended from the electoral process.
Related Video
Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Frequently Asked Questions
How many minority candidates are running in Bangladesh's national parliamentary elections?
Which political parties have nominated minority candidates?
As many as 22 political parties have nominated 68 minority candidates. The Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) has fielded the highest number with 17 candidates.
Is the Awami League participating in the elections?
No, the Awami League has been barred from contesting the elections. Its registration is suspended and party activities are banned.
What is significant about Jamaat-e-Islami's nomination this year?
For the first time, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated a candidate from a minority community. Krishna Nandi, a Hindu businessman, is contesting from Khulna-1.
Who is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik and why is his nomination noteworthy?
Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of the Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajot, is running as an independent. His nomination was initially rejected but later reinstated.