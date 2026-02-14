Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?

Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?

Three Hindu BNP candidates win in Bangladesh polls as party heads for sweeping victory, reigniting debate on minority representation.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three Hindu leaders contesting on tickets from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have secured victories in Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, as the party moves toward a commanding return to power under Tarique Rahman. The outcome has revived conversations around minority participation and communal balance in national politics.

With results from most constituencies nearly complete, the BNP has won 209 seats, positioning itself firmly at the helm of the next government. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has captured 68 seats, emerging as the second-largest bloc in Parliament, as per Al Jazeera.

Hindu BNP Leader Roy Triumphs In Dhaka-3

Among the prominent minority winners is veteran BNP figure Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who clinched the Dhaka-3 constituency with 99,163 votes. He defeated Jamaat candidate Md Shahinur Islam, who polled 83,264 votes. Roy, a member of the BNP standing committee and a former state minister, remains an influential voice within the party, particularly amid ongoing concerns raised about the safety and treatment of Hindu communities in recent years.

His victory is being viewed as symbolically significant given the broader political discourse surrounding minority rights.

Victories In Magura-2 And Rangamati

In Magura-2, BNP Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury secured a decisive mandate. He received 147,896 votes, comfortably outpacing Jamaat’s Mustarshid Billah, who garnered 117,018 votes.

Another notable result came from Rangamati, where Advocate Dipen Dewan won the seat with 31,222 votes. He defeated independent candidate Pahel Chakma, who obtained 21,544 votes. Dewan’s win adds to the BNP’s minority representation tally in the incoming Parliament.

Jamaat Fails To Secure Minority Seat

Jamaat-e-Islami fielded one Hindu candidate, Krishna Nandi, in Khulna-1. However, Nandi was defeated by BNP’s Ameer Ejaz Khan, who won with 121,352 votes. The result means Jamaat will not have minority representation in the new legislature.

Overall, 79 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities contested this election cycle, including 10 women. They represented 22 of the country’s 60 registered political parties as well as independent platforms. The BNP had nominated six minority candidates, four of whom emerged victorious.

Despite these successes, analysts note that minority representation in the 299-member Parliament remains modest relative to the country’s demographic diversity. With the BNP set to form the next government, attention is likely to focus on how inclusive its governance framework will be in the years ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Hindu leaders won seats in Bangladesh's 13th parliamentary elections?

Three Hindu leaders, all contesting on tickets from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), secured victories in the 13th parliamentary elections.

Which constituencies did the victorious Hindu BNP leaders win?

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy won the Dhaka-3 constituency, Nitai Roy Chowdhury won Magura-2, and Advocate Dipen Dewan won in Rangamati.

Did Jamaat-e-Islami have any Hindu representatives elected?

No, Jamaat-e-Islami fielded one Hindu candidate, Krishna Nandi, who was defeated. Therefore, Jamaat will not have minority representation in the new legislature.

What was the overall participation of minority candidates in the election?

A total of 79 candidates from religious and ethnic minority communities, including 10 women, contested the elections. The BNP nominated six minority candidates, four of whom were victorious.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Election Bangladesh Elections 2026
