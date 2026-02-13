Bangladesh Elections: Hindu Voters Back BNP, Reject Jamaat-e-Islami In Key Contests

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Elections: Hindu Voters Back BNP, Reject Jamaat-e-Islami In Key Contests

With Awami League absent, some supporters strategically voted BNP to prevent Jamaat's rise. BNP's Hindu candidates secured key wins, highlighting Hindu voters' distancing from Jamaat, which also impacted the National Citizens Party.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
A significant section of minority Hindu voters in Bangladesh backed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while largely rejecting Jamaat-e-Islami, according to political observers and party sources.

Several Jamaat leaders had publicly questioned Hindu religious practices during the campaign, creating unease among minority voters. Amid these concerns, many Hindu voters consolidated their support behind BNP chief Tarique Rahman. Hindus make up roughly 9 per cent of Bangladesh’s population.

With the Awami League absent from the electoral fray, supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also reportedly voted for the BNP. Their primary objective, sources suggest, was to prevent Jamaat-e-Islami from gaining power.

One senior Awami League supporter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said backing the BNP was seen as a strategic move. “If the BNP forms the government, there will still be political space for the Awami League in the future. That would not be possible with Jamaat,” the supporter said, alleging that Jamaat’s politics are aligned with Pakistan, a stance many voters reject.

BNP’s Hindu Candidates Register Key Wins

The election results also saw several prominent Jamaat leaders suffer defeats. Mian Ghulam Parwar, regarded as the party’s second-in-command, lost the Khulna-5 seat to BNP’s Ali Lobi.

In Dhaka-3, BNP’s Hindu candidate Goyeshwar Chandra Roy defeated Jamaat alliance nominee Shahinur Islam. Similarly, in Khulna-1 — a constituency with a sizeable Hindu electorate — Jamaat’s Hindu candidate Krishna Nandi lost to a Muslim BNP contender. Political analysts say the outcome in Khulna-1 underscores the broader trend of Hindu voters distancing themselves from Jamaat.

The National Citizens Party (NCP), which had emerged from the student movement, also faced setbacks due to its alliance with Jamaat. While party president Nahid Islam managed to retain his seat, several prominent leaders lost, including Sarjis Islam from Panchagarh-1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which party did minority Hindu voters in Bangladesh largely support?

Minority Hindu voters in Bangladesh primarily backed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while largely rejecting Jamaat-e-Islami.

Why did some Hindu voters shy away from Jamaat-e-Islami?

Several Jamaat leaders publicly questioned Hindu religious practices during the campaign, which created unease and concern among minority voters.

Who did Awami League supporters reportedly vote for in the absence of their party?

Supporters of the Awami League reportedly voted for the BNP to prevent Jamaat-e-Islami from gaining power, seeing it as a strategic move.

What was a key outcome for Jamaat-e-Islami in the elections?

Several prominent Jamaat leaders suffered defeats in the elections, including a significant loss in Khulna-5.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
BNP Bangladesh Election Results Tarique Rahman Bangladesh Elections News
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP's Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
'File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I'll Fight': Rahul On BJP's Disqualification Move
