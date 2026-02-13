Bangladesh Elections: Hindu Voters Back BNP, Reject Jamaat-e-Islami In Key Contests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A significant section of minority Hindu voters in Bangladesh backed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), while largely rejecting Jamaat-e-Islami, according to political observers and party sources.

Several Jamaat leaders had publicly questioned Hindu religious practices during the campaign, creating unease among minority voters. Amid these concerns, many Hindu voters consolidated their support behind BNP chief Tarique Rahman. Hindus make up roughly 9 per cent of Bangladesh’s population.

With the Awami League absent from the electoral fray, supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also reportedly voted for the BNP. Their primary objective, sources suggest, was to prevent Jamaat-e-Islami from gaining power.

One senior Awami League supporter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said backing the BNP was seen as a strategic move. “If the BNP forms the government, there will still be political space for the Awami League in the future. That would not be possible with Jamaat,” the supporter said, alleging that Jamaat’s politics are aligned with Pakistan, a stance many voters reject.

BNP’s Hindu Candidates Register Key Wins

The election results also saw several prominent Jamaat leaders suffer defeats. Mian Ghulam Parwar, regarded as the party’s second-in-command, lost the Khulna-5 seat to BNP’s Ali Lobi.

In Dhaka-3, BNP’s Hindu candidate Goyeshwar Chandra Roy defeated Jamaat alliance nominee Shahinur Islam. Similarly, in Khulna-1 — a constituency with a sizeable Hindu electorate — Jamaat’s Hindu candidate Krishna Nandi lost to a Muslim BNP contender. Political analysts say the outcome in Khulna-1 underscores the broader trend of Hindu voters distancing themselves from Jamaat.

The National Citizens Party (NCP), which had emerged from the student movement, also faced setbacks due to its alliance with Jamaat. While party president Nahid Islam managed to retain his seat, several prominent leaders lost, including Sarjis Islam from Panchagarh-1.