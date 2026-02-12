Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends, Jamaat Far Behind

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends, Jamaat Far Behind

Supporters of BNP have expressed optimism, though election authorities have cautioned that these are only preliminary figures and that final results will take time to consolidate.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Early trends in Bangladesh’s national election results indicate that the BNP-led alliance, headed by Tarique Rahman, has taken an initial lead. As counting continues across constituencies, political attention is fixed on whether these early gains will translate into a broader mandate. In the early trends, the BNP is leading in 32 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami is ahead in 12 constituencies. The NCP is leading in one seat, and the Jatiya Party is also ahead in one constituency.

Voting concluded under tight security, and officials have begun releasing preliminary figures. While the outcome remains uncertain, the first round of trends has already intensified the political atmosphere in the country.

Early Leads

Initial counting suggests that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alliance is ahead in the early trends. Supporters of the party have expressed optimism, though election authorities have cautioned that these are only preliminary figures and that final results will take time to consolidate.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has alleged irregularities in the voting process. The party has demanded that polling be suspended in three constituencies-Cumilla-8, Shariatpur-2 and Patuakhali-1-citing concerns over alleged disruptions and malpractice.

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, voter turnout stood at 47.91% as of 2 pm. Updated turnout figures are expected once final tabulations are completed.

Security & Diplomacy

The elections were conducted under heightened security arrangements, though reports of isolated violence surfaced in some areas during the day. Despite these incidents, officials confirmed that polling concluded as scheduled.

In a related development, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it had received an invitation to send observers for the Bangladeshi elections but chose not to participate. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that while the invitation was acknowledged, no further steps were taken.

With counting now under way nationwide, the focus remains on whether the early advantage for the BNP-led alliance will hold as more results are declared. Final outcomes are expected later in the evening, although complete confirmation across all constituencies may take longer as authorities verify and consolidate the vote.

Related Video

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Bangladesh Elections 2026 Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Bangladesh Election Results 2026 Live Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends
India
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
News
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Entertainment
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget