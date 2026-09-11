Bangladesh Hindu Monk Gets 5-Hour Parole For Mother’s Funeral After Final Wish Goes Unfulfilled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Das received five-hour parole for his mother's funeral.

His family's earlier requests for him to visit were denied.

Das faces multiple cases, remaining in custody on sedition charges.

A murder charge linked to protests also awaits trial.

Bangladeshi Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was granted five-hour parole this week to attend his mother’s funeral, days after his family’s request for him to visit her during her final days was reportedly denied.

Das’s 71-year-old mother, Sandhya Rani Dhar, died in a hospital in Hathazari on Thursday. His family said her final wish of seeing her jailed son remained unfulfilled.

It was only after her death that Chattogram District Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zahidul Islam Mia ordered Das’s release for five hours to attend her last rites, The Daily Star reported.

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Das Attends Mother’s Last Rites

An emotional video of Das’s brief release from custody surfaced on social media. In the footage, he is seen crying as he touches the feet of a Radha-Krishna idol at Pundarik Dham temple in Chattogram before returning to jail.

His mother’s last rites were performed at Pundarik Dham, according to Das’s brother Ranjan Kumar Dhar.

Das’s other brother, Anjan Kumar Dhar, told Bangladeshi publication Kalbela: “My mother is gone. My brother could not even see his mother while she was alive.”

Citing sources, Kalbela reported that Sandhya Rani Dhar had been distressed by her son’s prolonged incarceration, reports of his illness and repeated denial of bail.

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Cases Against Chinmoy Krishna Das

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatani Jagaran Jot and a former ISKCON associate, was arrested in November 2024 on sedition charges over alleged disrespect towards the national flag.

His arrest triggered protests and communal tensions in Bangladesh. His group had organised rallies demanding minority rights, safety and protection from civil unrest following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after violent student-led protests.

Das is facing six criminal cases in total and has secured bail from the High Court in four cases, according to local media. However, he remains in custody because his release has been blocked by proceedings in other cases.

His bail in the sedition case remains stayed, while proceedings in a murder case are underway before the Chattogram Speedy Trial Tribunal.

The murder case relates to the death of government prosecutor Saiful Islam Alif, who was hacked to death in Chattogram during protests following Das’s arrest.