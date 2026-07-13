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English NewsNewsWorldBangladesh Arrests Man Behind Proposed 81-Foot Lord Ram Statue In Money Laundering Case

Bangladesh Arrests Man Behind Proposed 81-Foot Lord Ram Statue In Money Laundering Case

Bangladesh Police arrested Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who proposed an 81-foot Lord Ram statue, over alleged Rs 7.26 crore money laundering. He claims the funds were temple donations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lord Ram statue proponent arrested for money laundering charges.
  • Authorities suspect suspicious transactions lacking legitimate income source.
  • Arrest follows statue controversy; he claims funds are donations.

A man known for proposing the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in neighbouring Bangladesh, has been arrested on money laundering charges. Bangladesh Police arrested him late on Sunday (July 12, 2026) in Gaibandha district and later placed him in police remand.

According to local police, Das, who proposed the 81-foot Lord Ram statue at the premises of the Shri Shri Radha Govinda Kali Temple in Palashbari, Gaibandha, is accused of laundering 93.5 million Bangladeshi taka (approximately Rs 7.26 crore) through suspected financial transactions.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council has confirmed Das's arrest and strongly criticised the police action. Following his arrest, he was shifted to the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh CID's Allegations

Bangladesh's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) announced Das's arrest after registering a case under the country's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing suspicious financial transactions.

Local police said Das is also known as Towhid Islam. He came under investigation after authorities allegedly found suspicious transactions in his bank and mobile financial service (MFS) accounts despite the absence of any legitimate source of income.

Police said the preliminary investigation also indicated suspected local and foreign currency manipulation and possible links to organised crime.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the CID has alleged that Das illegally travelled to India for education and training. After returning to Bangladesh in 2010, he reportedly converted to Islam in 2019 and changed his name to Towhid Islam.

What Haridas Said In Court

When produced before the court after his arrest, Das objected to the charges against him.

"If managing a temple makes me a criminal, then I can do nothing about it," he told the court.

He also said the money under investigation consisted of donations made by devotees and urged authorities to thoroughly examine whether the funds had been used for any illegal activities.

Das's arrest comes just weeks after tensions and controversy escalated in Bangladesh over the proposed construction of the 81-foot Lord Ram statue at the Shri Shri Radha Govinda Kali Temple in Palashbari, Gaibandha.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Bangladesh?

A man named Das, known for proposing an 81-foot Lord Ram statue, was arrested. He is also known as Towhid Islam, having converted to Islam in 2019.

What charges does Das face?

Das faces money laundering charges under Bangladesh's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of illicitly transacting 93.5 million Bangladeshi taka.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Money Laundering Haridas Chandra Tarani Das Ram Temple Statue
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