Bangladesh Arrests Man Behind Proposed 81-Foot Lord Ram Statue In Money Laundering Case

A man known for proposing the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Ram in neighbouring Bangladesh, has been arrested on money laundering charges. Bangladesh Police arrested him late on Sunday (July 12, 2026) in Gaibandha district and later placed him in police remand.

According to local police, Das, who proposed the 81-foot Lord Ram statue at the premises of the Shri Shri Radha Govinda Kali Temple in Palashbari, Gaibandha, is accused of laundering 93.5 million Bangladeshi taka (approximately Rs 7.26 crore) through suspected financial transactions.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council has confirmed Das's arrest and strongly criticised the police action. Following his arrest, he was shifted to the capital, Dhaka.

Bangladesh CID's Allegations

Bangladesh's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) announced Das's arrest after registering a case under the country's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing suspicious financial transactions.

Local police said Das is also known as Towhid Islam. He came under investigation after authorities allegedly found suspicious transactions in his bank and mobile financial service (MFS) accounts despite the absence of any legitimate source of income.

Police said the preliminary investigation also indicated suspected local and foreign currency manipulation and possible links to organised crime.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the CID has alleged that Das illegally travelled to India for education and training. After returning to Bangladesh in 2010, he reportedly converted to Islam in 2019 and changed his name to Towhid Islam.

What Haridas Said In Court

When produced before the court after his arrest, Das objected to the charges against him.

"If managing a temple makes me a criminal, then I can do nothing about it," he told the court.

He also said the money under investigation consisted of donations made by devotees and urged authorities to thoroughly examine whether the funds had been used for any illegal activities.

Das's arrest comes just weeks after tensions and controversy escalated in Bangladesh over the proposed construction of the 81-foot Lord Ram statue at the Shri Shri Radha Govinda Kali Temple in Palashbari, Gaibandha.