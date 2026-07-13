A man named Das, known for proposing an 81-foot Lord Ram statue, was arrested. He is also known as Towhid Islam, having converted to Islam in 2019.
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Bangladesh Arrests Man Behind Proposed 81-Foot Lord Ram Statue In Money Laundering Case
Bangladesh Police arrested Haridas Chandra Tarani Das, who proposed an 81-foot Lord Ram statue, over alleged Rs 7.26 crore money laundering. He claims the funds were temple donations.
- Lord Ram statue proponent arrested for money laundering charges.
- Authorities suspect suspicious transactions lacking legitimate income source.
- Arrest follows statue controversy; he claims funds are donations.
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Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was arrested in Bangladesh?
What charges does Das face?
Das faces money laundering charges under Bangladesh's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is accused of illicitly transacting 93.5 million Bangladeshi taka.
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