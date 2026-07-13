27 Killed In Bangkok Pub Fire; Video Shows People Flee For Their Lives As Blaze Spreads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deadly fire engulfed a popular Bangkok pub Sunday night.

Rapidly spreading smoke, lack of exits trapped victims.

Investigation underway into fire's cause and safety protocols.

At least 27 people were killed and dozens injured after a massive fire tore through a popular pub in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, late on Sunday night.

The blaze erupted at around 11:57 pm local time at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, one of the city's popular entertainment areas, Reuters reported.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, confirmed the death toll and said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Victims Trapped As Smoke Filled Venue

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly, filling the venue with thick smoke and trapping patrons inside.

Based on accounts from survivors, many people fled towards the rear of the pub near the bathrooms in an attempt to escape but were unable to get out as there were no fire exits, the report said.

"We have recovered 27 bodies, others are being sent to hospital," Prime Minister Charnvirakul said after visiting the site.

Authorities said firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 35 minutes.

ALSO READ: 'We Were Screaming For Help': Survivor Shares Chilling Account Of Vietnam Boat Tragedy

Dozens Injured, Many Critical

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said 63 injured people were admitted to hospitals.

Of those, 22 remain in critical condition, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.

"The number of deaths has stabilised at 27," Suriyachai Rawiwan, director of the city's disaster prevention department, told Reuters.

Firefighters Describe Scene

Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom, who was among the first responders, said thick smoke had engulfed the entire venue by the time emergency crews arrived.

"The fire was not that aggressive, but the smoke had engulfed 100% of the venue. The smoke was everywhere. Most of the survivors were choking on smoke," the report quoted him as saying.

ALSO READ: '10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost

Body-camera footage from emergency responders showed firefighters wearing oxygen masks searching the charred building for survivors, with several victims found near the pub's toilets.

Visuals of the fire incident showed a raging blaze engulfing the pub as people ran outside to save their lives.

💔 27 dead and 18 injured as tragedy strikes Bangkok nightlife



Late last night, a massive fire engulfed the popular entertainment venue "Rong Beer at Ladprao" near the Ladprao Intersection. Emergency services responded around midnight to a fierce blaze, with thick smoke and… pic.twitter.com/vuPsMO7eZn — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) July 12, 2026

A member of the band performing at the venue said the lights briefly went out before smoke rapidly spread through the building, followed by a powerful explosion.

"After the explosion I didn't see anybody trying to run, most of them were on the floor asking for help. I ran towards the door from the stage, about five metres. It was dark and there was smoke, no oxygen," he told local media.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Telecom Worker Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran

Investigation Underway

Officials said police and forensic teams have begun investigating the cause of the blaze.

Authorities are also examining whether the absence of adequate emergency exits contributed to the high death toll, making it one of Thailand's deadliest pub fires in recent years.