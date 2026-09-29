India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldBangkok Floods Bring Fish To Streets, Catfish Enters Home As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc

Bangkok Floods Bring Fish To Streets, Catfish Enters Home As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc

Bangkok floods brought an unusual visitor as a catfish swam through a resident’s living room, while heavy rain affected 700,000 people across the city.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rains caused widespread Bangkok flooding, affecting 700,000 people.
  • Flooding disrupted airport operations, causing significant baggage backlogs.
  • Waters gradually receded as authorities declared special holidays.

Days of relentless rain and flooding in Bangkok produced an unusual sight inside one resident’s home, where a catfish was filmed swimming through murky floodwater that had entered the living room. Hundreds of fish were seen swimming alongside vehicles on Bangkok’s waterlogged roads as heavy flooding disrupted traffic, while residents in another part of the city turned a flooded stretch outside a shopping mall into a makeshift floating market.

A video showed the fish moving around furniture and household items as floodwater covered the floor. A person was eventually seen using a basket to catch the catfish and carry it out of the house.

Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding

Thailand’s Meteorological Department had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns about flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly in low-lying areas.

Floodwaters in Bangkok began receding gradually on Monday after persistent rain over the weekend. However, several neighbourhoods and major roads remained submerged, while intermittent showers continued.

City authorities said conditions had improved enough to accelerate drainage operations. Four major canals had reached levels that were too high to accommodate additional runoff from nearby communities during the weekend.

More rainfall was forecast in several parts of Thailand, although Bangkok was expected to receive comparatively lower amounts.

ALSO READ: Anthropic IPO Filing Flags ‘Existential Risks’ From AI Models, Warns Of Threat To Humanity

700,000 People Affected

The Bangkok Flood Control Center said the weekend flooding affected around 329,000 households, covering approximately 700,000 people, according to Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared a flood emergency across all 50 districts of Bangkok on Saturday, although the extent of flooding varied between areas.

Authorities prioritised assistance for vulnerable residents, including elderly people and those with disabilities. Relief supplies were distributed and evacuations were carried out where necessary, while nearly 7,000 people were reported to be staying in shelters.

Eastern parts of Bangkok were among the worst affected areas.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a severely flooded housing estate in Bang Kapi district. Wearing white rain boots, he inspected the area and helped distribute relief supplies.

Residents Wade Through Floodwater

Flooding remained severe around Bang Kapi on Monday, with water reaching approximately knee height near a train station and a shopping mall.

Despite intermittent rain, people continued to move through the flooded streets. Some shoppers were seen wading through the water while carrying bags, backpacks and boxes of groceries.

A small boat operated by the shopping mall was also being used to transport people to and from the nearby station.

ALSO READ: Electoral Donations In 2025-26: AAP Sees 68% Fall, Ashutosh Ranka Among Donors; BJD Reports Zero

Airport Faces Baggage Backlog

The flooding also disrupted operations at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where a backlog of passenger baggage developed after many airport workers were unable to reach their workplaces.

The Thai Air Force said it would deploy 69 ground personnel to assist with clearing the accumulated luggage.

The airport had earlier attributed the baggage delays to "insufficient staffing to support ground handling operations" as well as issues involving some baggage carts.

Some flights were delayed, while passengers arriving in Bangkok faced longer waits for their luggage. The airport said baggage from several flights remained undelivered.

Government Declares Special Holidays

The Thai government declared Monday and Tuesday as special holidays for state offices amid the disruption caused by the flooding.

State enterprises, financial institutions, private companies and hospitals were advised to assess their own circumstances and decide whether operations needed to continue.

While floodwaters were beginning to recede in parts of Bangkok, authorities continued to monitor rainfall and water levels as further showers were expected across Thailand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent flooding in Bangkok?

The flooding in Bangkok was caused by days of relentless and heavy rainfall. Thailand's Meteorological Department had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

How many people were affected by the Bangkok floods?

Around 329,000 households, covering approximately 700,000 people, were affected by the weekend flooding. Assistance was prioritized for vulnerable residents.

What measures did authorities take in response to the flooding?

The Governor declared a flood emergency, and authorities accelerated drainage operations. Relief supplies were distributed, and Monday and Tuesday were declared special holidays for state offices.

Was Bangkok's airport affected by the flooding?

Yes, Suvarnabhumi Airport experienced a backlog of passenger baggage. This was due to insufficient staffing as many workers were unable to reach their workplaces.

Are the floodwaters still present in Bangkok?

Floodwaters began receding gradually on Monday, and drainage operations accelerated. However, some neighborhoods remained submerged, and intermittent showers continued.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thailand Heavy Rain Bangkok Floods Catfish In Bangkok Home
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
New York Times Executive Shot Dead In California, Elderly In-Laws Arrested
New York Times Executive Shot Dead In California, Elderly In-Laws Arrested
World
France High School Protests Spread As 164 Arrested, Political Row Erupts Ahead Of Strike
France High School Protests Spread As 164 Arrested, Political Row Erupts Ahead Of Strike
World
Mojtaba Khamenei Warns 'Enemy Forces' Will Soon Be Driven Out Of Arabian Sea; US Replies 'Iran Has No Navy'
Mojtaba Warns 'Enemies' Will Soon Be Driven Out Of Arabian Sea; US Replies 'Iran Has No Navy'
World
Goldy Brar On FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List; $1 Million Reward Announced
Goldy Brar On FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List; $1 Million Reward Announced
Advertisement

Videos

DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
UP ELECTION NEWS: Congress Seeks 150+ Seats as SP Alliance Talks With Akhilesh Yadav Hit a Seat-Sharing Hurdle
TELANGANA NEWS: Revanth Reddy’s Rama-Shiva Remarks Spark Fresh Political Row With BJP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget