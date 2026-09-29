Bangkok Floods Bring Fish To Streets, Catfish Enters Home As Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rains caused widespread Bangkok flooding, affecting 700,000 people.

Flooding disrupted airport operations, causing significant baggage backlogs.

Waters gradually receded as authorities declared special holidays.

Days of relentless rain and flooding in Bangkok produced an unusual sight inside one resident’s home, where a catfish was filmed swimming through murky floodwater that had entered the living room. Hundreds of fish were seen swimming alongside vehicles on Bangkok’s waterlogged roads as heavy flooding disrupted traffic, while residents in another part of the city turned a flooded stretch outside a shopping mall into a makeshift floating market.

A video showed the fish moving around furniture and household items as floodwater covered the floor. A person was eventually seen using a basket to catch the catfish and carry it out of the house.

Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding

Thailand’s Meteorological Department had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, raising concerns about flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly in low-lying areas.

Floodwaters in Bangkok began receding gradually on Monday after persistent rain over the weekend. However, several neighbourhoods and major roads remained submerged, while intermittent showers continued.

City authorities said conditions had improved enough to accelerate drainage operations. Four major canals had reached levels that were too high to accommodate additional runoff from nearby communities during the weekend.

More rainfall was forecast in several parts of Thailand, although Bangkok was expected to receive comparatively lower amounts.

🇹🇭 Yes, you're seeing a school of FISH swimming around on the streets of central Bangkok, and it's totally REAL footage.



The city that's renowned for its floating markets has never looked so wild.



Writer: Mhedipic.twitter.com/i5yvKfOwWl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2026

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700,000 People Affected

The Bangkok Flood Control Center said the weekend flooding affected around 329,000 households, covering approximately 700,000 people, according to Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared a flood emergency across all 50 districts of Bangkok on Saturday, although the extent of flooding varied between areas.

Authorities prioritised assistance for vulnerable residents, including elderly people and those with disabilities. Relief supplies were distributed and evacuations were carried out where necessary, while nearly 7,000 people were reported to be staying in shelters.

Eastern parts of Bangkok were among the worst affected areas.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a severely flooded housing estate in Bang Kapi district. Wearing white rain boots, he inspected the area and helped distribute relief supplies.

Residents Wade Through Floodwater

Flooding remained severe around Bang Kapi on Monday, with water reaching approximately knee height near a train station and a shopping mall.

Despite intermittent rain, people continued to move through the flooded streets. Some shoppers were seen wading through the water while carrying bags, backpacks and boxes of groceries.

A small boat operated by the shopping mall was also being used to transport people to and from the nearby station.



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Airport Faces Baggage Backlog

The flooding also disrupted operations at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, where a backlog of passenger baggage developed after many airport workers were unable to reach their workplaces.

The Thai Air Force said it would deploy 69 ground personnel to assist with clearing the accumulated luggage.

The airport had earlier attributed the baggage delays to "insufficient staffing to support ground handling operations" as well as issues involving some baggage carts.

Some flights were delayed, while passengers arriving in Bangkok faced longer waits for their luggage. The airport said baggage from several flights remained undelivered.

Government Declares Special Holidays

The Thai government declared Monday and Tuesday as special holidays for state offices amid the disruption caused by the flooding.

State enterprises, financial institutions, private companies and hospitals were advised to assess their own circumstances and decide whether operations needed to continue.

While floodwaters were beginning to recede in parts of Bangkok, authorities continued to monitor rainfall and water levels as further showers were expected across Thailand.