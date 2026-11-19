Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Widespread violence erupted in Bangladesh ahead of Hasina's return.

Attacks targeted public infrastructure, homes, Awami League members.

Bombings, arsons in 28 districts amid labor protests.

Authorities increased security, arrested suspects amidst rising tensions.

Violence has spread across several parts of Bangladesh ahead of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's expected return to the country next month, with attacks targeting members of her Awami League party and public infrastructure. Police stations, vehicles and residential properties have been among the targets as political tensions continue to rise.

A video circulating on social media shows a police station and several vehicles being set on fire in Gopalganj, Hasina's hometown, amid unrest involving her supporters. The incidents come as speculation grows over her expected return from India.

In another incident, arsonists allegedly set fire to the ancestral home of Professor Muhammad Yunus, who headed the former interim government as chief adviser, in the Panchlaish area of Chattogram on Wednesday night, The Daily Star reported.

The banned @albd1971's politics of arson and destruction has once again been exposed in Gopalganj. Its activists, using mosque loudspeakers to mobilise, attacked Tungipara Police Station and set it on fire, completely destroying it. They also attacked and torched the homes of BNP leaders and activists across the district. These acts of violence and destruction are being instigated by fugitive Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive Awami League leaders through their provocative statements. The Awami League’s politics has always been one of arson, violence and destruction. Following the 2024 mass uprising and the mass killings committed under its rule, the party’s activities have been banned in Bangladesh. The BNP government will not tolerate such acts of violence and lawlessness. Those responsible must be brought to justice. #Bangladesh #BNP #BannedAwamiLeague #Arson #Violence #Gopalganj — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) November 18, 2026

Bomb Explosions, Arson Reported In 28 Districts

Bangladesh has witnessed a series of violent incidents in recent days, including crude-bomb explosions, vehicle arson, attacks on public facilities and protests. According to local reports, at least 28 districts have reported bomb explosions and arson attacks over the past 10 days, leaving people dead and injured and causing extensive damage to property.

In Dhaka, two crude bombs reportedly exploded near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 16, injuring three pedestrians. Another explosion was reported outside the residence of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury on November 17.

Gopalganj has also witnessed multiple incidents of arson. Attackers reportedly set fire to the house of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker, while Tungipara Police Station was also targeted. Several police personnel were injured in the attack.

Separate incidents in Faridpur and Pirojpur claimed the lives of transport workers after vehicles were set ablaze. Local reports also said at least 37 Grameen Bank offices had faced arson attacks or attempted arson since November 10. Several buses have also been torched in different parts of the country.

Garment Workers, Rickshaw Drivers Continue Protests

The political unrest has coincided with labour protests across several industrial areas. Garment workers in Dhaka, Gazipur, Savar and Ashulia have continued demonstrations, demanding an increase in the monthly minimum wage from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka.

The protests have disrupted hundreds of factories, blocked major highways and triggered clashes between demonstrators and security personnel. The industrial unrest has added to the challenges facing the government as it attempts to contain violence across the country.

Battery-operated rickshaw drivers have also staged separate demonstrations, demanding licences and operating permits. They are additionally seeking an end to the seizure of their vehicles.

BNP-Led Government Blames Awami League Supporters

The BNP-led government has accused supporters of the banned Awami League of involvement in the recent violence. However, responsibility for individual attacks has not yet been established, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

Authorities have stepped up security deployments across the country to prevent further violence. Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been mobilised, while security checkpoints have been established in sensitive areas.

The government has also arrested dozens of suspects as it attempts to contain the unrest. The developments come amid heightened political tensions surrounding Hasina's expected return from India next month.