Woman Fidayeen Coordinated Attacks Across Balochistan; Who Is Asifa Mengal? BLA Releases Photo

Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province was rocked by coordinated fidayeen attacks across multiple cities and towns, with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility for assaults that left around 50 people dead, including at least 17 Pakistani security personnel.

Following the attacks, the BLA released photographs of two alleged attackers, claiming both were women. One of them was identified as 24-year-old Asifa Mengal, while the identity of the second woman has not yet been disclosed.

Who Is Asifa Mengal?

According to the BLA, Asifa Mengal was a resident of the Noshki area of Balochistan and the daughter of Mohammad Ismail. Born on October 2, 2002, the group claimed she joined the BLA’s Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday and decided to become a suicide attacker in January 2024.

The outfit alleged that Mengal carried out the suicide attack targeting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters in Noshki. A video circulating on social media is also being linked to the attacks, showing a woman believed to be the second attacker alongside other militants before the assault. In the footage, she is seen criticising the Pakistani government.

Pakistani Forces Launch Major Counter-Operation

In the aftermath of the attacks, Pakistani security forces launched a large-scale counter-operation. According to a Reuters report, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said security forces carried out operations for nearly 40 hours and killed more than 140 militants.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also confirmed that women attackers were involved in the violence. The Pakistani government said the assailants entered schools, markets, banks and hospitals disguised in civilian clothing before opening fire.

The attacks reportedly began on Friday night and continued into Saturday. Incidents were reported from several areas, including Noshki, Gwadar, Chaman, Hub, Nasirabad and the Makran region.

‘Black Storm’ and a Long-Running Conflict

The BLA said the assaults were part of the second phase of its campaign, which it calls Herof or “Black Storm.” The Pakistani Army, however, maintained that militants were not allowed to seize control of any city or strategic location.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by area but also its poorest. It has witnessed years of violence driven by a long-running insurgency, with Baloch groups demanding greater political autonomy and a larger share in the province’s natural resources.