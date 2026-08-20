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English NewsNewsWorldBalochistan Insurgency Escalates: Armed Fighters Seize Town, Blow Up Police Station In Pishin

Balochistan Insurgency Escalates: Armed Fighters Seize Town, Blow Up Police Station In Pishin

Baloch insurgents seized Saranan in Pakistan’s Balochistan, blew up a police station and patrolled the town, escalating violence in the province.

Written By : Shivank Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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  • Military operation retaliated, killing insurgents and civilians.

Balochistan witnessed a major escalation in insurgent activity on Thursday after a group of armed Baloch fighters seized control of the Saranan area in Pishin district and destroyed a police station using heavy explosives. Around 13 to 14 fighters took over the town at around 5 pm before blowing up the police facility in the heart of Saranan. The fighters reportedly evacuated all police personnel from the building before detonating the explosives, after which they patrolled the streets and carried out vehicle checks.

Police Station Reduced To Rubble

Visuals obtained by ABP Live show a powerful explosion ripping through the police facility, sending debris high into the air. The blast completely destroyed the building, reducing the police station to rubble within seconds.

Following the explosion, the armed fighters were seen moving through the streets of Saranan and conducting vehicle spot-checks across the town.

Also Read: Bangladesh Elects BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir As 23rd President

Violence Intensifies Across Balochistan

The latest incident comes amid a sharp escalation in violence in Balochistan, where armed attacks by Baloch insurgents and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have intensified in recent months.

More than 110 Pakistani soldiers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have been killed in the past two months.

In response, the Pakistani military launched Operation Radd-ul-Fitna, targeting insurgent hideouts as well as areas where militants are believed to operate.

The counter-operation has so far resulted in the deaths of more than 35 Baloch fighters and over 18 TTP militants, while upwards of 48 civilians have also been killed.

The latest seizure of Saranan and destruction of the police station underline the growing challenge facing Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, where insurgent groups have continued to carry out increasingly high-impact attacks.

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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
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Balochistan Pakistan Asim Munir
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