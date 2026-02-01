Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan’s capacity to maintain control over Balochistan has come under renewed scrutiny after coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) continued for more than 17 hours, expanding from daytime assaults across multiple cities to night-time strikes on Gwadar Port and the Sibi Commissioner’s headquarters.

Despite sustained military deployment, Pakistani security forces were unable to restore normalcy, indicating a prolonged security crisis rather than an isolated insurgent incident.

Simultaneous Attacks Across Urban Centres

The BLA launched near-simultaneous operations early in the morning across Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Gwadar, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Ornach, Panjgur, Tump and Pasni, later extending to additional locations and bringing the total number of affected urban centres to 12. The group stated that the campaign forms part of its ongoing armed resistance against the Pakistani state.

Official figures confirmed the deaths of 27 Pakistani security personnel, including 12 army soldiers and 15 police personnel, while 28 police personnel were reported to be critically injured. The BLA, however, claimed that 84 Pakistani security personnel were killed during the attacks, a figure that Pakistan has not independently verified.

Across several districts, police stations, military facilities, administrative offices, banks and intelligence-linked buildings were attacked, looted or set ablaze, pointing to a coordinated effort to disrupt both security enforcement and civilian governance.

Quetta Emerges As Epicentre Of Violence

The provincial capital Quetta witnessed some of the most intense violence. Armed BLA fighters reportedly entered military premises, destroyed the Khaliq Shaheed police station after killing its personnel, and targeted a police van with a rocket launcher, killing two policemen on the spot. Security deployments near Balochistan University and the Medical College were also hit by rocket fire, bringing armed confrontation close to civilian institutions.

A major breach was reported near the Quetta Secretariat, where CCTV footage accessed by ABP News showed a suicide attacker detonating explosives inside the Red Zone at 9:24 am. The incident raised serious questions about the effectiveness of Pakistan’s most fortified security perimeters. By late afternoon, nine explosions had been reported in Quetta alone, with seven police personnel killed. Key highways connecting Quetta to other regions remained blocked even after 17 hours, with reports of militants maintaining armed positions.

Gwadar Port And Strategic Installations Targeted

In Gwadar, BLA fighters attacked an army base during the day, killing three soldiers, while five BLA fighters were also reported dead. The situation escalated overnight with reports of a fidayeen-style assault on Gwadar Port, a critical maritime and economic hub.

One of the most significant setbacks for Pakistani authorities was reported in Nushki, where BLA fighters captured the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters and detained eight CTD officers. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hussain of Nushki, along with eight other government officials, remains in BLA custody, dealing a direct blow to provincial administration.

Pakistan’s government stated that 37 BLA fighters were killed in counter-operations. The military released videos claiming drone strikes in Gwadar and ground encounters in Pasni, highlighting heavy reliance on aerial surveillance and precision strikes.

Fighting Continues Despite Counter-Operations

Despite these measures, active exchanges of fire continued across 12 cities, including Kharan and Gwadar, where residents reported sustained gunfire near residential areas. Train services to and from Quetta remained suspended, underlining the persistence of the security emergency.

The BLA stated that the operation is being overseen by its chief, Bashir Zaib Baloch, suggesting central coordination and strategic planning rather than isolated local attacks.

Investment Push Faces Heightened Scrutiny

The prolonged violence has intensified concerns surrounding Pakistan’s efforts to promote Balochistan as a destination for foreign investment, particularly in mining and strategic infrastructure. Projects such as the Reko Diq copper and gold mines, projected as pillars of economic revival, now face increased scrutiny.

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Asim Munir, had earlier pitched the Reko Diq project to US President Donald Trump during official engagements. Washington, however, was already conducting security assessments before considering investment commitments. The sight of Baloch fighters operating across multiple cities for over 17 hours, including attacks on ports and intelligence-linked installations, is expected to weigh against near-term investment decisions.

A Long History Of Insurgency

Balochistan has witnessed multiple phases of anti-Pakistan insurgency. The current phase, described as the fifth, began in 2000. Earlier insurgencies occurred at different points in history, beginning in 1947 following Balochistan’s forcible integration into Pakistan. The second uprising followed the abolition of autonomy in the princely state of Kalat, while the third emerged in 1962 after the establishment of army cantonments. The fourth insurgency lasted from 1973 to 1977 after then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto dismissed the National Awami Party government.

The fifth and ongoing phase escalated after President Pervez Musharraf launched the Gwadar Port project without local consent and intensified further following the assassination of Nawab Bugti in 2006. This phase led to the emergence of armed groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front and Baloch Republican Army, all designated as terrorist organisations by Pakistan and the United States.

Gwadar, Local Grievances And Militarisation

Local opposition to the Gwadar Port project in the early 2000s stemmed from concerns over threats to fishermen’s livelihoods. Twenty-five years later, small-scale fishermen are barred from 60–70 per cent of fishing areas. The port now functions primarily as a strategic and political asset under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with restricted zones extending 20–25 km.

Balochistan remains one of South Asia’s most illiterate provinces, with over 56 per cent of the population lacking formal education. Due to unemployment, an estimated 5–6 per cent of Baloch migrate annually to other parts of Pakistan for work. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Army and the ISI have established training camps for militant groups such as ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in the province, with ISIS operating from Mastung and Lashkar-e-Taiba from Quetta’s Markaz.