The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) captured seven Pakistani soldiers during 'Operation Herof 2.0', which took place between January 31 and February 6.
Pakistan’s long-troubled Balochistan province has once again exposed the vulnerability of the country’s military establishment after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a video showing seven Pakistani soldiers in its custody. The soldiers were captured during “Operation Herof 2.0,” carried out by Baloch fighters between January 31 and February 6. The operation, according to the BLA, targeted Pakistani security forces across multiple locations in Balochistan, a province that has remained in open resistance against Islamabad for decades.
In its latest statement, the BLA declared that seven Pakistani military personnel are currently being held as prisoners. The group has issued a clear seven-day ultimatum to the Pakistani army to release Baloch fighters arrested during the same period or face the consequences. The warning is direct: if Islamabad refuses a prisoner exchange within seven days, the captured soldiers will be executed.
The BLA further disclosed that a total of 17 government personnel were initially detained during the operation. However, ten administrative officials were released within 24 hours. The group stated that only uniformed military personnel were retained in custody. By freeing civilian officials while continuing to hold soldiers, the BLA appears to be deliberately framing the episode as a direct confrontation with Pakistan’s armed forces rather than with civilian institutions, reinforcing its narrative that its struggle is against what it describes as military domination in Balochistan.
In the one-minute-and-19-second video released by the BLA, out of the seven soldiers, two can be clearly identified. One is named Jameel, and the other identifies himself as Shams Tabrez, a Naik in the Pakistan Army from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Shams Tabrez displays his CNIC card and makes an emotional appeal to Pakistan’s military leadership, urging the army to negotiate with the BLA and accept the proposed prisoner exchange so that he and the other six captives can return home safely to their families.
The footage is deeply embarrassing for Pakistan’s military, an institution that projects itself as one of the strongest in the region but continues to struggle to assert control in Balochistan despite years of heavy deployments, intelligence operations, and enforced crackdowns. This is not the first time the BLA has cornered Islamabad through such tactics.
In 2013, two Frontier Corps personnel were abducted in the Awaran district. After negotiations failed, they were killed. In 2015, six Pakistani soldiers captured in Mastung and Turbat met a similar fate when the state refused to meet demands related to the release of “missing” Baloch individuals. However, 2025 marked a rare and notable climbdown. When three soldiers were captured in Turbat, Pakistan reportedly engaged in backchannel negotiations and agreed to a prisoner swap without publicly acknowledging the exchange. The development was widely interpreted as evidence that even the country’s powerful military establishment is not immune to pressure when its own personnel are directly at stake.
The current crisis once again puts Islamabad in a difficult position. Publicly, Pakistan’s military leadership maintains a hardline posture in Balochistan, branding separatists as terrorists. Yet, repeated hostage situations expose a ground reality that contradicts official narratives of “complete control.”
For years, Baloch groups have accused Pakistan’s security agencies of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and demographic engineering in the province. Islamabad has consistently denied these allegations. But recurring cycles of insurgency, retaliation, and prisoner exchanges suggest that the conflict remains far from resolved. With seven soldiers now in captivity and a ticking seven-day deadline, the coming days will test Pakistan’s military doctrine: whether it chooses negotiation, as in 2025, or reverts to force.
Either way, the episode underscores a stark reality: despite its nuclear arsenal and regional ambitions, Pakistan continues to face internal resistance it has been unable to extinguish for decades.
The BLA has given the Pakistani army a seven-day ultimatum to release Baloch fighters arrested during the same period or face the execution of the captured soldiers.
No, the BLA initially detained 17 government personnel but released ten administrative officials within 24 hours, keeping only uniformed military personnel.
Yes, the BLA has captured Pakistani soldiers in the past. In 2013 and 2015, captured soldiers were killed after negotiations failed. In 2025, a prisoner swap reportedly occurred after three soldiers were captured.