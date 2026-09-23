Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny Amid Houthi-Saudi Conflict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi rebels imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi oil.

Blockade severely affects Saudi oil shipments, raising global concerns.

Bab al-Mandeb is a crucial global chokepoint for shipping.

As Houthi rebels open another front against Saudi Arabia, attention has turned to a key maritime chokepoint similar in strategic importance to the Strait of Hormuz — the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

The route has not been legally closed, but international media reports say it is facing de facto restrictions following the Houthis’ declaration of a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia. The move has raised concerns over the movement of Saudi oil through the Red Sea route.

According to Al Jazeera, oil shipments to Saudi Arabia passing through this route have been severely affected. They have largely stopped since the Houthi rebels imposed a maritime blockade and military control of this vital chokepoint.

Here is a closer look at the strategic waterway and the developments surrounding it.

What Is The Bab Al-Mandeb Strait?

The Strait of Bab al-Mandeb, also known as Bab al-Mandab, is a global maritime chokepoint located between the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti-Eritrea in Africa.

The seaway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, making it a crucial route for international shipping and energy supplies. The Houthis’ July 20 maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia has put renewed focus on the waterway.

The name Bab al-Mandeb is derived from the Arabic word “mandab”, meaning sorrow or grief. It is said to derive its name from the dangers associated with the seaway, or from the Arab belief that an earthquake once struck the location, causing the deaths of many people.

According to the belief, the natural disaster isolated the Arabian Peninsula from the Horn of Africa.

What Is The Current Situation In Yemen?

Territorial control in Yemen has recently shifted. Houthi rebels are advancing on the western coast and seizing strategic areas, including Red Sea islands like Mayun Island in the Bab al-Mandeb.

Tensions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have been escalating since July 20. In response to the Saudi blockade of areas under their control in Yemen, Houthi rebels declared a maritime blockade on Saudi-owned vessels.

The move has severely disrupted Saudi oil supplies. Saudi Arabia says it can end this once and for all, but it is concerned for Yemeni citizens.

The Houthis announced their maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia on July 20, saying it was in response to what they described as a Saudi blockade of Yemen.

Attacks On Oil Tankers And Saudi Ships

The Houthis have attacked oil tankers and Saudi ships along the region’s shipping routes. They have also attacked numerous locations within the country, including civilian airports and energy production facilities, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to property.

Saudi Arabia has supported Yemen’s internationally recognised government since 2015. Iran, meanwhile, supports the Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have controlled several provinces and cities, including the capital, Sanaa, since 2014.

Meanwhile, talks recently took place in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They emphasised ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Red Sea.

Houthis Had Threatened Navigation Earlier Too

Yemen’s Houthi group had previously threatened navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb nearly three years ago.

The waterway is the gateway from the Red Sea to Egypt’s Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea. Egyptian officials estimate that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea caused approximately 11 billion euros in damage to the canal, one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency.

The Houthis resumed targeting shipping in the Red Sea about two months ago, prompting Egypt to warn of the consequences of any disruption to international sea lanes, including the canal, which connects Asia and Europe.

The latest developments have put Bab al-Mandeb under renewed scrutiny as Saudi Arabia seeks alternative routes for its oil exports amid disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.