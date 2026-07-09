Australian PM Albanese Calls Indian Diaspora The ‘Living Bridge’ Between India And Australia

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Albanese noted expanding educational partnerships, strengthening comprehensive strategic ties.

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday hailed the Indian diaspora as the "living bridge" connecting India and Australia, saying the community has emerged as a key pillar in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Addressing a large gathering in Melbourne alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Albanese said the overwhelming public response reflected the growing trust and cooperation between the two democracies.

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Calls PM Modi A ‘True Friend Of Australia’

Extending a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Albanese described him as "a true friend of Australia" and said it was a privilege to host the Indian leader in Melbourne. He noted that the enthusiasm witnessed at the event highlighted the close friendship shared by the two nations and their people.

Recalling Modi's hospitality during his visit to India in 2023, Albanese said the memories of the Ahmedabad visit continue to hold a special place, describing the experience as one he would always cherish.

Highlights Shared Democratic Values

Emphasising the strong foundation of India-Australia ties, Albanese said both countries are vibrant democracies with multicultural societies bound by common values and deep people-to-people engagement.

Reflecting on his first visit to India as a backpacker in 1991, he said travelling across the country gave him a deeper understanding of India's diversity, traditions and hospitality. According to him, those experiences shaped his appreciation of the country's culture and its people.

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Indian Community Strengthens Australia

The Australian Prime Minister acknowledged the growing contribution of the Indian-origin community to Australia's development, saying its members have made a significant impact across healthcare, information technology, education, entrepreneurship and several other sectors.

He also praised the community's willingness to support others during challenging times, stating that Indian Australians have consistently demonstrated a strong spirit of service and solidarity. Their contribution, he added, has further strengthened Australia's multicultural character and economic progress.

Education Partnership Continues To Expand

Highlighting educational cooperation, Albanese said academic collaboration between the two countries has continued to deepen over the years. He referred to Deakin University's campus in India as an important milestone that has opened new opportunities for institutional partnerships and student exchanges.

He also recognised the contribution of Indian students to Australia's higher education sector, particularly in the state of Victoria.

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'You Are The Living Bridge'

Concluding his address, Albanese said Australia's social and economic landscape has been enriched by the contributions of the Indian community.

"We are a better nation because we have you in it. You are the living bridge between Australia and India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia, during which the two countries are focusing on expanding cooperation across defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, mining, education, research and cultural exchanges as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.