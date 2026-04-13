Australia Names First Woman As Army Chief In Historic Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First woman appointed Chief of Army, a historical first.

Susan Coyle's appointment aims to boost female military participation.

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond to assume overall Defence Force command.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

Australia's government on Monday announced a reshuffle in its military leadership, including appointing the first woman to the chief of army position in the country's history.

Lieutenant General Susan Coyle will become the first woman to lead any of the Australian military's three branches.

Coyle is currently the chief of joint capabilities and is due to take over the role in July this year, replacing Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.

Her appointment comes as Australia's military seeks to boost the number of female officers in its ranks and amid allegations of systemic sexual harassment and discrimination.

Australia Aims For 25% Women In Its Military

"From July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army's 125-year history," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Defense Minsiter Richard Marles said that the 55-year-old, who first signed up as a reservist in 1987, will become the first woman to lead any service branch of the military.

"As Susan said to me, you cannot be what you cannot see," Marles said. "Susan't achievement will be deeply significant to women who are serving in the Australian Defence Force and women who are thinking about serving in the Australian Defence Force in the future," he said.

At Monday's press conference, Coyle stressed her experience in areas such as cyber-warfare and noted various senior command roles she has held.

"This breadth of experience provides a strong foundation for the responsibilities of command and the trust placed in me," she said.

Women make up around 21% of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and 18.5% of senior leadership roles. The ADF set a target to attain 25% overall participation by 2030. Last October, a class action lawsuit agains the ADF alleged that it failed to protect thousands of female officers from systematic sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

Navy And Submarine Veteran Mark Hammond To Take Overall ADF Command

The current chief of navy in Australia, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, will take over the role as defense force chief in the reshuffle.

Hammond has more than 40 years experience in the navy, including as a submarine commander, and is said to have formed a strong working relationship with Albanese and Marles.

Defense Minister Marles said Hammond had been "right at the heart" of the recent pitch to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the AUKUS defensive alliance with the US and UK.

"He has literally gone from scrubbing decks to, in July, becoming the chief of the defense force," Marles said of Hammond.

Coyle and Hammond are replacing officers Simon Stuart and David Johnston, who will be retiring in July.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.