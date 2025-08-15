Khalistani Protest Fizzles As Patriotic Songs Ring Out In Melbourne, Video Viral

Attempts by a pro-Khalistan group to disrupt India’s Independence Day celebrations at the Indian consulate in Melbourne were met with a spirited display of patriotism, as members of the local Indian community sang national songs to drown out the protest.

On Friday, the consulate’s grounds were filled with tricolour flags and festive energy as community members gathered for the flag-hoisting ceremony. Outside, a small group of pro-Khalistan sympathisers staged a demonstration, chanting slogans aimed at derailing the event.

Their efforts, however, quickly faltered. In response, attendees broke into patriotic songs, their voices rising above the chants and filling the air with calls of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.” A video capturing the moment has since gone viral on social media, showing the flag being hoisted amid loud cheers and applause.

A Surge in Khalistani Activity Across Australia

The incident comes against a backdrop of increasing Khalistani-linked activity in several Australian cities, alongside a troubling rise in targeted hate crimes.

Earlier this year, the Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were defaced with hate graffiti. The vandalism occurred just days after a 23-year-old Indian man was assaulted in Adelaide following a parking dispute.

Tensions have flared before. In December last year, pro-Khalistani supporters clashed with Indian cricket fans during the fourth Test between India and Australia. Witnesses reported that the group forced their way into the stadium without tickets and began shouting anti-India slogans.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has previously urged countries such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom to avoid giving extremist groups room to operate. “These radical extremist ideologies aren’t good for us, them, or our ties,” he had cautioned.