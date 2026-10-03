Reported by: Dharvi Vaid Dhulia with AFP, AP, Reuters and DPA | Edited by: Natalie Muller

A car drove into a crowd of rugby league supporters in the eastern Australian city of Newcastle on Saturday after its driver appeared to lose control, leaving at least 10 people injured, authorities said.

Several children were reported to be among the wounded.

Two of the injured were in a critical condition, including a 5-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man, New South Wales officials said.

What do we know about the car crash in Australia?

The incident occurred in Newcastle's Wallsend ‌suburb, situated some 110 kilometers (68 miles) north of Sydney.

Fans had gathered on the streets to cheer on the Newcastle Knights rugby team who were leaving for the National Rugby League grand final against the Sydney Roosters, slated to be held in ​Sydney on Sunday.

Local reports cited the police as identifying the driver as an 18-year-old man, who was arrested and taken to the hospital for mandatory testing.

Driver 'lost control'

Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris said in televised remarks that the driver was a rugby fan and that he lost control of his vehicle.

"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris told Australian broadcaster ABC.

"Somehow he lost control of the car ... and he's gone into the crowd."

Police said they were probing the incident and initial inquiries indicated it was not terrorism-related.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the incident was "horrible."

"Rugby league brings people together, and this should have been a weekend of excitement and pride for Newcastle fans," he said in a statement on X.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)