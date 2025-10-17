Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The uneasy relationship between Pakistan and the Taliban has taken a volatile turn. Once hailed as an ally in Kabul, the Taliban regime has now become a thorn in Islamabad’s side — leaving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a tight spot. Facing mounting attacks along the Afghan border, Sharif has shifted gears from confrontation to negotiation, even as he attempts to pin the blame on India.

According to a Geo News report, Sharif announced that Pakistan is ready to hold talks with the Taliban government under “reasonable terms.” For now, both nations have agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire, a fragile pause in a rapidly escalating conflict. Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Thursday (October 16), Sharif said, “The ball is now in the Taliban’s court for a permanent ceasefire.”

From Blame to Pleas: Sharif Points Finger at India

As tensions flared, Sharif accused India of orchestrating the Taliban’s attacks on Pakistan. He claimed that the assault was launched “at India’s behest,” linking it to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaki’s recent visit to New Delhi. The timing, he said, was no coincidence.

“The attack on Pakistan took place when the Afghan Foreign Minister was in India,” Sharif asserted, adding that Islamabad had “no choice but to respond comprehensively.” His remarks followed earlier statements by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who also blamed India for inciting Taliban forces against Pakistan.

Sharif maintained that Pakistan has repeatedly pursued peaceful dialogue with Kabul. “Our officials have visited Afghanistan several times to resolve issues amicably,” he said. “Despite our efforts, peace could not be achieved. The Taliban’s assault under Indian provocation speaks volumes about where it originated.”

‘We Want Peace, Not War’

During the meeting, Sharif reiterated that his government remains committed to dialogue. “We are ready to negotiate with the Taliban under fair conditions,” he said, emphasizing that Pakistan had already sent Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior officials to Kabul as a peace gesture.

“Pakistan has made its position clear, we want peace,” Sharif added. “But if aggression continues from the Afghan side, we will respond firmly.”

Taliban’s Fierce Response

Afghanistan, however, has shown no signs of backing down. Following Pakistani airstrikes, Taliban fighters reportedly launched a strong counterattack. In a viral image shared by journalist Dawood Junbish, Taliban soldiers were seen celebrating their “victory” — one even holding up a Pakistani soldier’s trousers hung from a rifle. Reports also suggested that Pakistani forces had abandoned a checkpoint along the border amid intense clashes.

The fighting has proven costly for Pakistan. Taliban sources claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and seized several military posts near the frontier. As Islamabad reels from the losses, its leadership continues to direct anger toward New Delhi, accusing India of fueling instability in the region.