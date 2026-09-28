At Least 4 Palestinians Killed, 12 Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli attacks killed four Palestinians, injured twelve in Gaza.

Shootings, drone strikes caused four Palestinian deaths Sunday.

Israel killed Hamas finance department head Muhammad Abu Alwan.

Israel vows continued operations against Hamas's leadership, finances.

Gaza Strip, September 28 (ANI): At least four Palestinians were killed and 12 others injured in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported, citing local medical sources.





Confirming the latest killing, an ambulance and emergency services official said that at least one Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Tawam area, situated north of Gaza City.





In southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital confirmed that another Palestinian succumbed to bullet injuries sustained earlier in the day from Israeli gunfire in the centre of Khan Younis, as reported by Al Jazeera.





Earlier, in a separate incident, a drone strike targeted a vehicle in the western part of Gaza City, leaving at least one person dead and another killed after a drone attacked a makeshift tent in southern Gaza’s al-Mawasi area, Al Jazeera reported.





On September 23, Israeli forces killed Muhammad Abu Alwan, head of Hamas' finance department, during a targeted operation in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.





In a joint statement released by the PMO, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the targeted strike was executed as a joint effort by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency.





"A short while ago in Khan Younis, the IDF eliminated Hamas terrorist organisation finance department head Muhammad Abu Alwan," the statement read.





"The Prime Minister and Defence Minister commend the IDF and the ISA for this precise operation and for their aggressive action to thwart our enemies," it added.





Israeli leadership emphasised that operations against the group's leadership and financial networks would continue uninterrupted until Hamas "no longer exists in Gaza."





"We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding, and destroy its terrorist infrastructure," Netanyahu and Katz warned.





"We will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, nor will we stop until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza."



The elimination of Abu Alwan marks the latest high-profile strike against Hamas's financial infrastructure in the enclave.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)