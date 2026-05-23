At Least 10 Killed After Ukrainian Drone Hits University Area In Russian-Controlled Area

Authorities in the Russia-occupied Luhansk region of Ukraine said on Saturday that at least 10 people had died after a Ukrainian military drone strike hit a university complex and dorm area.

Russia's state-run ​news agency RIA reported on Saturday that 12 people have been confirmed dead, citing ​the emergency ministry.

The incident took place in the community of Starobilsk in the early hours of Friday. Starobilsk is located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line in east Ukraine.

The town has been in the hand of Russian forces since they captured it in 2022, shortly after launching their full-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Search-And-Rescue Operation Underway

Some 38 people were wounded and nine teenage students were missing in the strike that took place overnight, according to Leonid Pasechnik, governor of the occupied Luhansk region.

"Rescuers worked through the night clearing the rubble in Starobelsk. Unfortunately, hopes were not fulfilled, the death toll has risen to 10," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram, referring to the community with a Russian spelling.

Pasechnik said most ​of the victims were 19-year-old girls.

Kyiv on Saturday denied having target civilians in the attack, saying it had hit a Russian drone unit stationed in the Starobilsk area.

Russia's Foreign Ministry vowed that those responsible for the attack would face "inevitable and severe punishment."

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the presence of military or law enforcement facilities near the university.

He condemned the drone barrage and ordered the army to prepare a response.

Ukraine Hits Chemical Plant In Russia

The attack on Starobilsk was one of several offensive drone actions by Kyiv against Russia in the recent days and weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media platform X on ‌Saturday that Ukraine's military had hit a large chemical plant ⁠inside Russia.

The Metafrax ⁠Chemical plant is located in Russia's Perm region, 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from the Ukrainian ‌border.

"The company's ‌products supply dozens of other Russian military production facilities, including aircraft equipment ⁠and drones, missile engines, and explosives. The production ‌process at the enterprise has ⁠now been halted," ⁠Zelenskyy wrote about the strike on Telegram.

Additionally, local officials in Russia's Krasnodar region said Saturday that a Ukrainian drone had caused a fire at an oil terminal overnight.

Falling drone debris reportedly sparked a fire at an oil terminal, injuring two people.

Russian officials did not identify the affected facility.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.