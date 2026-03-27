Amit Shah To Campaign In Assam This Weekend, Hold Roadshow Ahead Of Assembly Polls

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Guwahati, Mar 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday to campaign for BJP candidates ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Shah will land in the city in the evening and participate in a roadshow for the BJP's Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta.

The roadshow will start from Arya Vidyapeeth Playground and proceed through various areas of the constituency. He will later meet the party's state office bearers at a hotel in the city.

On Sunday, Shah will campaign for minister Ashok Singhal at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate football field in Sonitpur district.

He will then visit Tihu to campaign for minister Chandramohan Patowary at Chamata Higher Secondary School field in Nalbari district, concluding his two-day visit.

Shah will return to Assam on April 2 to campaign in Barak Valley, for minister Krishnendu Paul at Lalmati in Sribhumi district, and for former MP Rajdeep Roy at the District Sports Association Playground in Silchar.

Polling for the state's 126-member assembly is scheduled on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4. PTI DG DG SOM

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)