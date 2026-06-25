Pakistan's Army Chief On Israel's Target? Analyst's Explosive Claim Sparks Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazilian journalist alleged Mossad plotted against Pakistan Army Chief.

Pakistan's military intelligence reportedly intercepted the plot, warned Israel.

No official confirmation from any involved government or agency.

A fresh controversy has emerged after Brazilian journalist and geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar claimed that Pakistan’s military intelligence intercepted information about an alleged plot to target Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during a recent visit to Switzerland.

Escobar made the allegation during a conversation with Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and political commentator Mario Nawfal on X. According to his account, the purported plan involved Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, and was allegedly directed at Munir and potentially other members of the Pakistani delegation attending a peace-related conference.

The claim quickly drew attention online, particularly against the backdrop of heightened tensions involving Pakistan and Israel. However, no official evidence has been presented to support the allegation.

Escobar Details Alleged Intelligence Intercept

During the discussion, Escobar said Pakistani military intelligence had obtained what he described as “ultra-credible information” regarding an alleged assassination attempt.

According to him, Pakistani authorities responded by sending a warning to Israel through diplomatic intermediaries. Escobar suggested Oman may have served as the communication channel between the two sides.

“No, it was the opposite Mario. Basically the short story is Pakistani military intel intercepted ultra-credible information that the Mossad was preparing, under orders by Netanyahu, an assassination attempt against Asim Munir and maybe the rest of the Pakistani delegation going to Switzerland,” Escobar said during the conversation.

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Claim Includes Alleged Diplomatic Warning

Escobar further alleged that Pakistan delivered a direct message to Israeli authorities warning against any action targeting its delegation.

“So the Pakistanis sent a direct message via their usual intermediaries — I would bet it would be Oman in this case — directly to Israelis saying that ‘if you touch our delegation, we're going to wipe you off the map’, period. I am quoting, this is what our source informed,” he added.

He also suggested that the circumstances surrounding the reported tensions differed from how they were being publicly portrayed, though he did not provide supporting evidence for the assertion.

No Confirmation From Governments or Security Agencies

Neither Pakistan nor Israel has publicly confirmed the existence of any assassination threat or alleged intelligence operation connected to the Switzerland visit.

Authorities in Switzerland, the United States and Pakistan also did not issue any public warnings, alerts or statements indicating security concerns linked to such a plot during the conference.

The claims remain unverified and have not been corroborated by official sources.

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Pakistan Delegation Attended Switzerland Talks

The controversy surfaced after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir travelled to Mungenstock, Switzerland, last week.

The visit was linked to discussions associated with peace efforts involving the United States and Iran.

While Escobar’s remarks have generated widespread discussion on social media, the alleged threat remains unsupported by official confirmation, leaving questions over the credibility of the claims and whether any such plot ever existed.