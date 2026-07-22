Asim Munir Becomes New Backchannel Between Iran And US? Report Reveals Secret Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian minister delivered leader's confidential message to Pakistan's Munir.

Message outlined new framework for easing West Asia tensions.

Iran sees Pakistan as key mediator for regional stability.

Pakistan's chief expected to discuss message with United States.

Pakistan's military leadership has reportedly emerged as a new channel for backdoor diplomacy between Iran and the United States, with Tehran allegedly sending a confidential message from its Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to News18, citing senior Pakistani security sources, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni held a nearly 50-minute one-on-one meeting with Munir at Pakistan's General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, Momeni is said to have personally delivered the confidential message while discussing a fresh mediation framework aimed at easing tensions across West Asia.

Report Says Iran Sees Pakistan as Key Mediator

The reported outreach comes amid continued regional uncertainty following months of confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

According to the report, Iran's political and military leadership acknowledged Pakistan's "indispensable role" in efforts to reduce regional tensions and praised Islamabad's diplomatic engagement.

The two sides also reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to regional security, stability and economic prosperity while exploring mechanisms to support sustained de-escalation.

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Talks Focused on Regional Security and Mediation

The report said Iranian officials also appreciated Pakistan's role in the "Islamabad MoU", describing Islamabad as an "anchor for peace" in the region.

Although details of the reported understanding were not disclosed, discussions were said to have focused on creating a structured mediation process that could help lower tensions across West Asia.

Beyond regional diplomacy, officials reportedly discussed bilateral security cooperation, particularly border management along the Pakistan-Iran frontier. According to the sources cited by News18, both countries agreed to maintain close coordination on security matters and continue consultations on regional stability.

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Asim Munir May Carry Message to Washington, Report Says

Pakistan has reiterated its willingness to serve as an "honest mediator" amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, according to the report.

The security sources further claimed that Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to discuss the Iranian leadership's message with the United States in the coming days.

He is also reportedly likely to visit Saudi Arabia and the United States as part of wider diplomatic efforts aimed at encouraging dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

During the meeting, Momeni reportedly conveyed that while Tehran remained open to cooperation and dialogue, it would not compromise on what it considers its strategic interests and national affairs.