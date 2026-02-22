Armed Man Attempts To Enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort, Shot Dead By Secret Service

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldArmed Man Attempts To Enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort, Shot Dead By Secret Service

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
An armed man was shot and killed by United States Secret Service agents after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am accoridng to Florida timing while Trump was in Washington. Authorities confirmed the suspect carried a firearm and a fuel can, and that no law-enforcement officers were injured during the confrontation. Investigations are ongoing into the intruder’s identity and motives.

Intruder Breaches Secure Perimeter

The U.S. Secret Service stated that the suspect was spotted near a secure gate at the Mar-a-Lago property and entered the restricted area in breach of security protocols. The individual, described as a man in his early 20s, was reportedly carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a can of fuel when he approached the estate’s north gate. Secret Service agents, acting in conjunction with a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, confronted the man soon after he entered the secure perimeter.

When the suspect did not comply with officers’ commands and raised the shotgun in a threatening position, law-enforcement personnel opened fire, fatally wounding him at the scene. Officials said there were no injuries among Secret Service agents or other law enforcement officers during the response.

Trump Away At Time Of Incident

At the time of the breach and subsequent shooting, Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago but in Washington, D.C., according to officials. First Lady Melania Trump was also reported to be with him. Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence, has its own security perimeter supplemented by protective agency duties, especially given its history as a frequent site of the former president’s stays.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet released the intruder’s identity or any possible motives for the attempted entry. Law enforcement sources said family members had reported the man missing in recent days. Federal and local agencies are continuing investigations, which may include reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine whether there was any broader threat context or planned objective behind the breach.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
