Home News World 'Apni Desh Ki Hi Beizzati': Asim Munir Trolled For Calling India 'Shining Mercedes', Pakistan A 'Dump Truck'

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir drew criticism for comparing India to a "shining Mercedes" and Pakistan to a "dump truck" during a US visit. He also threatened nuclear war, boasting about Pakistan's potential to devastate half the world if threatened.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 05:38 PM (IST)

Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir invited widespread trolling after he made an odd analogy while explaining the India-Pakistan conflict situation. Munir, who is in the United States on an official visit, was speaking during an event in Florida, when he compared India to a "shining Mercedes" and his country to a "dump truck".

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation,” Munir said, according to a report in The Print. “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

Although the Field Marshal was trying to praise Pakistan as the less-polished but more powerful nation, social media users said his choice of words suggested an inadvertent admission of In

Munir, while speaking at a special dinner hosted by the honorary consul for Tampa, businessman Adnan Asad, threatened of a "nuclear war". He further warned that Pakistan will take down "half the world" if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

The Pakistani military chief also boasted about Islamabad's purported oil and mineral wealth as the key to pulling out the country from its troubles.

What Social Media Users Said

Soon after Munir's remarks surfaced on social media, people began targeting him, highlighting how even in his analogy, the Pakistani miliatry chief made his own country look bad.

"The only truth in Munir's statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion," an X user said.

"Munir thinks he can threaten nuclear doom from American soil and hide behind US-China skirts. Pakistan's military might is a myth held together by duct tape and delusions. He can try his dam-destroying fantasy on India and watch Pakistan vanish into history's dustbin. No allies can save that mess," he added. 

"India is a missile-packed beast that is straight-up deadly. It's gonna wreck you," another user wrote on X, posting a picture of a missile-laden Mercedes.

"At least the know their reality....they are dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic," a third user posted.

"Inka filed marshal analogy mei bhi apne desh ki beizzati karwa raha hai," another wrote.

Some social media users even posted AI-generated images of a shiny car beside an overturned truck.

“I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, this is real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief,” an X user quipped.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
