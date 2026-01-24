Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among leaders of nearly over two dozen countries that signed US President Donald Trump's ‘Board of Peace’ charter for Gaza and beyond, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday. Israel, which was also a signatory to the charter, has now indicated that Pakistan will not be allowed to play any role in Gaza’s transition or in prospective peacekeeping talks.

Israel's Economy Minister Nir Barkat explicitly named Pakistan among countries he accused of backing terrorism. “Any country that supported terror is not welcome… and that includes Pakistan,” Barkat told NDTV in an interview on the sidelines of the Davos meet.

The remarks come at a time when Prime Minister Sharif is facing criticism within Pakistan over his decision to sign the charter. Critics argue that the move runs counter to Palestinian interests. Questions have also been raised over Sharif’s apparent shift in position, with opponents pointing out that the same peace framework had been described by him as “unjust” in 2020, but was endorsed by his government in 2026.

While ruling out Pakistan’s involvement in Gaza-related arrangements, Barkat expressed support for Trump’s broader peace framework. He said the proposal was preferable to the United Nations system, which he described as biased.

Responding to questions on international peacekeeping forces, Barkat said Israel would not accept participation from Qatar, Turkey or Pakistan. “They’ve been very supportive of the jihadi organisation in Gaza, and we will not trust them having boots on the ground,” he said.

The ‘Board of Peace’ was formally unveiled by Trump as part of the second phase of his 20-point plan to bring an end to the Gaza conflict. According to reports, the body is also envisioned as a new international mechanism for resolving global disputes beyond Gaza, a move that several countries view as an attempt to sideline the United Nations.

Sharif Faces Backlash At Home For Signing Peace Board

In Pakistan, opposition to the government’s decision has been led by the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a strongly worded statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that participation in international peace initiatives should strengthen the UN’s multilateral framework rather than create parallel structures. The party called for a national referendum on the decision.

Reaffirming its support for the Palestinian people, PTI said it would oppose any initiative that goes against the will of the people of Gaza or Palestine at large.

"PTI calls upon the Government of Pakistan to withdraw any formal participation in the 'Board of Peace' until a complete consultative process has been conducted," it said.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan also criticised the decision, saying it had neither been debated in Parliament nor discussed in the media. “Shameful betrayal by the regime!” he wrote on X.

"At a time when the world is shocked at Trump's erratic decisions, Pakistan has chosen to join his "Board of Peace", a necolonial arrangement to continue the occupation of Palestine", he wrote.