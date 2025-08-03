Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAnti-Khalistan Activist Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In California, Probe On

Anti-Khalistan Activist Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In California, Probe On

US-based activist Sukhi Chahal, known for opposing Khalistani extremism, died suddenly after a dinner in California. His mysterious death days before a key event has sparked suspicion and grief.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:59 AM (IST)

Prominent US-based businessman and social activist Sukhi Chahal, known for his strong stance against Khalistani extremism, has died under suspicious circumstances, sparking shock and speculation across Indian diaspora communities.

According to Jaspal Singh, a close friend of Chahal, the activist had been invited to dinner at an acquaintance’s home on Thursday evening. “Soon after the meal, his health deteriorated suddenly and he collapsed,” Singh said on Saturday. “He was perfectly healthy before. His sudden death has left many questions unanswered.”

Chahal, the founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today, was a vocal critic of pro-Khalistan groups abroad — a position that had earned him both attention and threats. Singh pointed out that the timing of Chahal’s death is particularly unsettling, coming just days before the Khalistan Referendum event scheduled for August 17 in Washington DC, an initiative Chahal had been actively opposing.

“He was relentless in his advocacy and never backed down despite repeated death threats,” said Boota Singh Kaler, an acquaintance based in California. “His passing has deeply impacted the Indian-American community. We’ve lost a powerful voice.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and an autopsy report is pending, which may shed light on the exact cause of death. For now, the circumstances surrounding Chahal’s demise remain unclear, fueling speculation and concern.

Beyond activism, Sukhi Chahal was widely respected for guiding Indian immigrants on navigating life in the United States. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he warned fellow Indians about adhering to US law: “The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the US, your visa can be revoked, and you may become ineligible to return.”

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian-American Community Khalistan Referendum California Death Anti-Khalistani Activist Mysterious Death US-based Activist The Khalsa Today Pro-Khalistan Threats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget