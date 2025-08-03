Anti-Khalistan Activist Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In California, Probe On

Prominent US-based businessman and social activist Sukhi Chahal, known for his strong stance against Khalistani extremism, has died under suspicious circumstances, sparking shock and speculation across Indian diaspora communities.

According to Jaspal Singh, a close friend of Chahal, the activist had been invited to dinner at an acquaintance’s home on Thursday evening. “Soon after the meal, his health deteriorated suddenly and he collapsed,” Singh said on Saturday. “He was perfectly healthy before. His sudden death has left many questions unanswered.”

Chahal, the founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today, was a vocal critic of pro-Khalistan groups abroad — a position that had earned him both attention and threats. Singh pointed out that the timing of Chahal’s death is particularly unsettling, coming just days before the Khalistan Referendum event scheduled for August 17 in Washington DC, an initiative Chahal had been actively opposing.

“He was relentless in his advocacy and never backed down despite repeated death threats,” said Boota Singh Kaler, an acquaintance based in California. “His passing has deeply impacted the Indian-American community. We’ve lost a powerful voice.”

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and an autopsy report is pending, which may shed light on the exact cause of death. For now, the circumstances surrounding Chahal’s demise remain unclear, fueling speculation and concern.

Beyond activism, Sukhi Chahal was widely respected for guiding Indian immigrants on navigating life in the United States. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he warned fellow Indians about adhering to US law: “The United States is a society of law and order. Crimes like assault by foreign visitors will not be tolerated. If you break the law in the US, your visa can be revoked, and you may become ineligible to return.”