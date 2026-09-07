India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldAnti-Indian Hate Surges Online Over Nepal Floods; Singapore Warns Offenders

Anti-Indian Hate Surges Online Over Nepal Floods; Singapore Warns Offenders

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam have both condemned the remarks, warning that unchecked racial abuse could normalise prejudice.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 02:28 PM (IST)

The Singapore government has warned that it will take action against a surge of racist and xenophobic comments targeting Indians online amid discussions over the Nepal-Tibet floods and Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam have both condemned the remarks, warning that unchecked racial abuse could normalise prejudice and undermine the country’s carefully maintained multiracial harmony.

Wong said on Sunday that Singapore "must never allow prejudice against any community to become accepted or normalised" after online discussions surrounding the two issues took "an uglier side".

His comments came a day after Shanmugam, who is of Indian origin, said police were investigating what he described as "shameful, nasty, totally unacceptable" racist and xenophobic comments posted online.

The backlash emerged after flash floods hit Nepal on August 26, leaving nine Singaporeans among those reported missing. At the same time, online discussions around reports that Air India had sought around $1.5 billion from its shareholders, including Singapore Airlines (SIA), were also accompanied by anti-Indian comments.

Singapore PM Warns Against Normalising Racism

Wong said Singaporeans should be able to engage in strong debates, but warned that legitimate disagreements should not be used to promote hostility towards particular communities or foreigners.

"We can and should have robust debates. But we should never use seemingly legitimate arguments as a cover to fuel prejudice against any community or hostility towards foreigners," Wong said, according to Singapore-based broadcaster Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He said racist comments had surfaced in online discussions about the nine Singaporeans who remain missing following the devastating floods in Nepal. Similar anti-Indian abuse appeared in conversations about SIA's investment in Air India.

Wong stressed that such comments did not represent Singapore as a whole. However, he said they should not be dismissed as harmless online remarks.

"If such behaviour goes unchecked, it can become normalised, deepen mistrust between communities, and pull us apart," he said.

The Prime Minister added that he had discussed the issue with his Cabinet colleagues.

Police Probe Racist, Xenophobic Comments

Shanmugam's remarks came a day before Wong's warning. The Home Affairs Minister said police had been asked to investigate the online posts.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (September 5), Shanmugam described the comments as "shameful, nasty, totally unacceptable" and said he had directed the police to look into them.

He also cited examples of comments aimed at the Singaporeans missing in Nepal. One post reportedly said, "No they are not our own", while others suggested that rescue efforts should not be extended because some of those affected appeared to be Indian.

Shanmugam pointed out that "ABNN", a term used in one of the comments, is a derogatory reference to Indians.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information will also approach social media platforms to seek the removal of posts that breach their community guidelines, CNA reported.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 07 Sep 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Singapore India Nepal Relations Nepal Floods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Jamaica To Petition King Charles Over Slavery Reparations, Seek Legal Ruling
Jamaica To Petition King Charles Over Slavery Reparations, Seek Legal Ruling
World
Nepal Floods Death Toll Climbs To 1,355; Nearly 5,000 Still Missing
Nepal Floods Death Toll Climbs To 1,355; Nearly 5,000 Still Missing
World
Indonesia Volcano Erupts Again; 8 Airports Shut As Ash Plumes Soar 50,000 Ft: WATCH
Indonesia Volcano Erupts Again; 8 Airports Shut As Ash Plumes Soar 50,000 Ft: WATCH
World
AfD Scores Historic 43.8% In Saxony-Anhalt Election, Putting Germany’s Political Firewall To Test
AfD Scores Historic 43.8% In Saxony-Anhalt Election, Putting Germany’s Political Firewall To Test
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: MCD Suspends 5 Officials Over Delhi Saty Niketan Building Collapse Tragedy
Delhi Satya Niketan Collapse: Basement Construction Raises Safety & Accountability Questions
Delhi Building Collapse: 10 Police Teams Search for Owner Hari Ram Bansal, Structural Safety Questions Rise
Delhi Building Collapse: South Campus Students Protest, Demand Justice and Accountability
Delhi Rescue Update: 12 Pulled From Satya Niketan Debris, NDRF Operation May Continue All Day
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget