Anti-Indian Hate Surges Online Over Nepal Floods; Singapore Warns Offenders

The Singapore government has warned that it will take action against a surge of racist and xenophobic comments targeting Indians online amid discussions over the Nepal-Tibet floods and Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam have both condemned the remarks, warning that unchecked racial abuse could normalise prejudice and undermine the country’s carefully maintained multiracial harmony.

Wong said on Sunday that Singapore "must never allow prejudice against any community to become accepted or normalised" after online discussions surrounding the two issues took "an uglier side".

His comments came a day after Shanmugam, who is of Indian origin, said police were investigating what he described as "shameful, nasty, totally unacceptable" racist and xenophobic comments posted online.

The backlash emerged after flash floods hit Nepal on August 26, leaving nine Singaporeans among those reported missing. At the same time, online discussions around reports that Air India had sought around $1.5 billion from its shareholders, including Singapore Airlines (SIA), were also accompanied by anti-Indian comments.

Singapore PM Warns Against Normalising Racism

Wong said Singaporeans should be able to engage in strong debates, but warned that legitimate disagreements should not be used to promote hostility towards particular communities or foreigners.

"We can and should have robust debates. But we should never use seemingly legitimate arguments as a cover to fuel prejudice against any community or hostility towards foreigners," Wong said, according to Singapore-based broadcaster Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He said racist comments had surfaced in online discussions about the nine Singaporeans who remain missing following the devastating floods in Nepal. Similar anti-Indian abuse appeared in conversations about SIA's investment in Air India.

Wong stressed that such comments did not represent Singapore as a whole. However, he said they should not be dismissed as harmless online remarks.

"If such behaviour goes unchecked, it can become normalised, deepen mistrust between communities, and pull us apart," he said.

The Prime Minister added that he had discussed the issue with his Cabinet colleagues.

Police Probe Racist, Xenophobic Comments

Shanmugam's remarks came a day before Wong's warning. The Home Affairs Minister said police had been asked to investigate the online posts.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (September 5), Shanmugam described the comments as "shameful, nasty, totally unacceptable" and said he had directed the police to look into them.

He also cited examples of comments aimed at the Singaporeans missing in Nepal. One post reportedly said, "No they are not our own", while others suggested that rescue efforts should not be extended because some of those affected appeared to be Indian.

Shanmugam pointed out that "ABNN", a term used in one of the comments, is a derogatory reference to Indians.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information will also approach social media platforms to seek the removal of posts that breach their community guidelines, CNA reported.