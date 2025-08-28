Minneapolis witnessed a horrifying school shooting on Wednesday when a 23-year-old attacker opened fire on children attending a church service at Annunciation Catholic School, leaving two students dead. The suspect, identified as Robin Westman, was later found dead in the school parking lot from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Authorities revealed that Westman used three firearms, a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, during the attack, firing dozens of rounds. All weapons were purchased legally, and investigators confirmed Westman had no prior criminal record and acted alone.

'Nuke India', 'Kill Trump' Written On Gun

Disturbing details emerged from a now-deleted YouTube channel titled “Robin W”, which featured videos showing a cache of weapons and ammunition with messages scrawled across magazines and firearms. Among them were chilling phrases such as “Kill Donald Trump,” “Nuke India,” “Israel must fall,” and “Burn Israel.” Other writings included “Where is your God?” and “For the children,” alongside names of previous school shooters, some in Cyrillic script.

This is an 11 minute video posted by the school shooter today in Minneapolis. It was posted 2 hours ago on a YouTube channel named Robin W.



In it he shows a manifesto and an arsenal of guns with writing on them while laughing maniacally.



Robin M. Westman had “Israel must fall”… pic.twitter.com/47cDcvvBAh — Tommy B. 🇺🇸 (@realtommybibi) August 27, 2025

One of the videos, approximately 10 minutes long, captured the shooter displaying the arsenal and saying about one firearm, “This one is for me. In case I need it.”

The footage also showed a handwritten apology letter addressed to family members. A second video featured two journals, one over 150 pages and another 60 pages long, both written entirely in Cyrillic and including an entry dated August 21.

Officials have not established a motive but are analysing the journals and online content for clues. Court records show Westman changed their name from Robert in 2020 after identifying as female.

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide as a mark of mourning. This marks the 146th school-related shooting in the United States since January.