Who Is Andy Burnham? 'King Of The North' Emerges As Potential Successor As Starmer Resigns

Keir Starmer's resignation as British Prime Minister has triggered a race to lead the Labour Party, with veteran politician Andy Burnham emerging as one of the strongest contenders to succeed him.

A familiar face within Labour, Burnham currently represents Makerfield in Parliament and previously served as Mayor of Greater Manchester. His return to Westminster and growing support among party MPs have fuelled speculation that he could soon take over the party and potentially become Britain's next prime minister.

Born in Liverpool in January 1970, Burnham joined the Labour Party at the age of 15 and later studied English at the University of Cambridge. He entered Parliament in 2001 and rose steadily through the ranks under the governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

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During his ministerial career, he held several key portfolios, including positions in the Home Office, Treasury and Department of Health. He served as Culture Secretary in 2008 before becoming Health Secretary a year later, overseeing England's National Health Service.

Leadership Ambitions and Political Setbacks

Burnham has twice contested the Labour leadership. He lost to Ed Miliband in 2010 and later to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015. Despite those defeats, he remained one of the party's most recognisable figures.

‘King of the North’

In 2017, Burnham stepped away from Westminster to become Greater Manchester's first elected mayor. During his tenure, he focused on public transport, housing and employment while gaining national prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic through his clashes with the Conservative government over financial support for northern England.

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His outspoken advocacy earned him the nickname "King of the North", inspired by the popular television series Game of Thrones.

Return To Parliament

Burnham returned to the House of Commons in 2026 after winning the Makerfield seat with an increased vote share, defeating Reform UK by more than 9,000 votes. His comeback strengthened his standing within Labour and positioned him as a leading voice calling for change within the party.

With Starmer now stepping down, Burnham's blend of ministerial experience, regional popularity and strong support among Labour lawmakers has made him one of the favourites to take over the party leadership and lead Britain into its next political chapter.