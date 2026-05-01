Andhra Man Dies By Suicide In US Amid Job Struggles; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian student Iraganaboyina Chandu, 26, died in US.

He struggled with job uncertainty and family financial pressure.

Community fundraiser supports family for repatriation and funeral costs.

His death highlights pressures faced by students abroad.

The death of 26-year-old Iraganaboyina Chandu in the United States has left his family, friends, and the wider Indian community in mourning. Originally from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, Chandu was remembered as a caring son, a supportive elder brother, and a warm friend whose life was cut tragically short. Chandu had recently completed his master’s degree at DePaul University in Chicago. According to reports, he had been struggling to secure employment in recent weeks and was deeply distressed about relying financially on his family back home.

Job Struggles & Mounting Pressure

Friends say Chandu had been under emotional strain due to uncertainty about his career prospects. He was particularly worried about being a burden on his father, who works as a security guard, and had hoped to soon support his family after completing his studies.

The pressure of these circumstances is believed to have taken a severe toll on his mental well-being.

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Community Steps In to Support Family

Chandu’s body was found at his residence in the US. While authorities have not released further details, members of the Indian diaspora quickly mobilised to assist his family during the crisis.

A fundraiser initiated by his friend Rajesh Gurram aims to raise $120,000 to cover repatriation expenses and funeral arrangements. By Thursday, around $60,000 had already been contributed, reflecting an outpouring of support.

In a message shared on the fundraising page, Rajesh described him as “a wonderful human being, generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and younger brother.”

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Academic Journey & Career

Chandu’s educational path included a BTech from CMR College of Engineering in Hyderabad, followed by his postgraduate studies in the US, which he completed in March 2025.

He had also gained professional experience, working as a developer with Dell since June last year, reflecting his ambition to build a stable career abroad.