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HomeNewsWorldAndhra Man Dies By Suicide In US Amid Job Struggles; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body

Andhra Man Dies By Suicide In US Amid Job Struggles; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body

Andhra student dies in US, leaving family in grief; community raises funds to bring him home after struggles with job and financial stress.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian student Iraganaboyina Chandu, 26, died in US.
  • He struggled with job uncertainty and family financial pressure.
  • Community fundraiser supports family for repatriation and funeral costs.
  • His death highlights pressures faced by students abroad.

The death of 26-year-old Iraganaboyina Chandu in the United States has left his family, friends, and the wider Indian community in mourning. Originally from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, Chandu was remembered as a caring son, a supportive elder brother, and a warm friend whose life was cut tragically short. Chandu had recently completed his master’s degree at DePaul University in Chicago. According to reports, he had been struggling to secure employment in recent weeks and was deeply distressed about relying financially on his family back home.

Job Struggles & Mounting Pressure

Friends say Chandu had been under emotional strain due to uncertainty about his career prospects. He was particularly worried about being a burden on his father, who works as a security guard, and had hoped to soon support his family after completing his studies.

The pressure of these circumstances is believed to have taken a severe toll on his mental well-being.

ALSO READ: Iran War: Khamenei Pledges New Strait Of Hormuz 'Management'

Community Steps In to Support Family

Chandu’s body was found at his residence in the US. While authorities have not released further details, members of the Indian diaspora quickly mobilised to assist his family during the crisis.

A fundraiser initiated by his friend Rajesh Gurram aims to raise $120,000 to cover repatriation expenses and funeral arrangements. By Thursday, around $60,000 had already been contributed, reflecting an outpouring of support.

In a message shared on the fundraising page, Rajesh described him as “a wonderful human being, generous, warm, and a pillar of support for his friends and younger brother.”

ALSO READ: Iran Warns 'Long, Painful' Strikes As US Mulls 'Short, Powerful' Attack Amid Stalled Talks

Academic Journey & Career

Chandu’s educational path included a BTech from CMR College of Engineering in Hyderabad, followed by his postgraduate studies in the US, which he completed in March 2025.

He had also gained professional experience, working as a developer with Dell since June last year, reflecting his ambition to build a stable career abroad.

Before You Go

War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Chicago Indian Student Death
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