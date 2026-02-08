'America’s Elections Are rigged, Stolen & Laughingstock': Trump Calls For Voting Reforms In US

US President Donald Trump has claimed that America’s elections are “rigged”, “stolen” and a global “laughingstock” in a post on Truth Social, urging sweeping changes under what he calls the SAVE AMERICA Act. Framing the issue as an existential threat, Trump said the country risks losing its democratic foundations unless reforms are enacted. He called on Republicans to unite behind stricter voting rules, arguing these measures are necessary to restore trust, credibility and confidence in the electoral system.

Mandatory Voter Identification

In the post, Trump demands that all voters be required to show valid identification at polling stations. He argues that a universal voter ID rule would prevent fraud, strengthen verification and bring consistency across states. Supporters say such a requirement would enhance confidence in election outcomes, while opponents warn it could restrict access for some voters.

Proof Of Citizenship & Limits On Postal Voting

Trump also calls for proof of US citizenship at the voter registration stage, saying this would prevent non-citizens from entering electoral rolls. In addition, he proposes ending widespread mail-in voting, allowing postal ballots only in limited cases such as illness, disability, military service or travel, to reduce disputes and delays.

The post follows a familiar pattern in Donald Trump’s public messaging, in which he has repeatedly questioned the conduct of US elections and called for stricter voting rules. By reviving these demands on Truth Social, Trump has once again placed election procedures at the centre of political debate, even as the issue continues to divide lawmakers, election officials and voters across the country.