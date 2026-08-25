‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated, saying he had been informed by the US Navy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran that any ship or boat found “placing new mines” in the strategic waterway would be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.

“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

Trump Says US Watching ‘Every Inch’ Of Hormuz

Trump said the US was monitoring “every inch” of the Strait of Hormuz and Pickaxe Mountain “through Space Force”. Pickaxe Mountain, formally known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep beneath a mountain near the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, according to the Associated Press.

The US President also said American forces were keeping watch over the three Iranian nuclear sites that the US had struck earlier.

“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” Trump said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had claimed that Iran was facing a “humanitarian crisis of epic proportions”.

He alleged that Tehran was not paying “large segments” of its military and accused it of killing protesters in Iran.

“The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW,” Trump said.

Iran Predicts ‘Another Defeat’ For US

Trump’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz comes as the US seeks to increase economic pressure on Iran through new sanctions. The measures expand the use of secondary sanctions, which can target countries, companies and other entities that do business with Iran.

While some senior Iranian leaders have suggested ending the conflict “in a position of power and dignity”, Iran’s Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh struck a defiant tone on Monday.

He predicted “another defeat” for the US and said Iran had a “two-year plan” to deal with Washington’s new sanctions.

“They have done everything they could to test the determination of the Iranian people and the country's officials, but they have failed every time. It seems they wished to suffer yet another defeat,” Madanizadeh told state television.

“We've been waiting for these plans for a long time, and the government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events,” he added.