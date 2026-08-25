President Trump claimed that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated. He stated this information came from the US Navy.
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‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz
Trump says all mines in the Hormuz have been removed or detonated, warning Iran that new mine-laying ships will be destroyed. Tehran vows to withstand US sanctions and predicts another US defeat.
- Trump announced Strait of Hormuz mines cleared, warned placers.
- He stated US monitors Hormuz, Iranian nuclear sites closely.
- Iran predicted US defeat against sanctions, planned two-years.
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