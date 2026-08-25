India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz

Trump says all mines in the Hormuz have been removed or detonated, warning Iran that new mine-laying ships will be destroyed. Tehran vows to withstand US sanctions and predicts another US defeat.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump announced Strait of Hormuz mines cleared, warned placers.
  • He stated US monitors Hormuz, Iranian nuclear sites closely.
  • Iran predicted US defeat against sanctions, planned two-years.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated, saying he had been informed by the US Navy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran that any ship or boat found “placing new mines” in the strategic waterway would be “immediately and systematically destroyed”.

“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said.

Trump Says US Watching ‘Every Inch’ Of Hormuz

Trump said the US was monitoring “every inch” of the Strait of Hormuz and Pickaxe Mountain “through Space Force”. Pickaxe Mountain, formally known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep beneath a mountain near the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, according to the Associated Press.

The US President also said American forces were keeping watch over the three Iranian nuclear sites that the US had struck earlier.

“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” Trump said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had claimed that Iran was facing a “humanitarian crisis of epic proportions”.

He alleged that Tehran was not paying “large segments” of its military and accused it of killing protesters in Iran.

“The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW,” Trump said.

Iran Predicts ‘Another Defeat’ For US

Trump’s warning over the Strait of Hormuz comes as the US seeks to increase economic pressure on Iran through new sanctions. The measures expand the use of secondary sanctions, which can target countries, companies and other entities that do business with Iran.

While some senior Iranian leaders have suggested ending the conflict “in a position of power and dignity”, Iran’s Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh struck a defiant tone on Monday.

He predicted “another defeat” for the US and said Iran had a “two-year plan” to deal with Washington’s new sanctions.

“They have done everything they could to test the determination of the Iranian people and the country's officials, but they have failed every time. It seems they wished to suffer yet another defeat,” Madanizadeh told state television.

“We've been waiting for these plans for a long time, and the government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events,” he added.

Before You Go

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump claim about mines in the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump claimed that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated. He stated this information came from the US Navy.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Mines US Iran War Updates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz
‘All Mines Removed’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Over Strait Of Hormuz
World
US Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’
US Military Plane Lands In Russia, Kremlin Says It Has ‘No Information’
World
US Lawmakers Urge Trump to Block Americans From Aiding Chinese, Russian Security Agencies
US Lawmakers Warn Trump Over Americans Supporting Chinese Intelligence Agency
World
Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row
Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March
Nitin Gadkari Statement: “New Generation Should Get Responsibility,” Says Union Minister
Bihar Student Protest: Barricades Pulled Down as Aspirants March Toward CM Residence
BPSC Protest: Water Cannons Used as Students Demand 70th Exam Cancellation and Fresh Test
BJP’s Sapt Dhara Plan: Sambit Patra Outlines Modi’s Roadmap for a Developed India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget